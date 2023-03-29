Earlier this week, we had another school shooting. Three 9-year-old children and three adults are dead.
Of course, the fallout was almost predictable. The gun control crowd went on offense.
“Ban assault rifles! Close the gun show loophole!”
Shameless opportunism.
The gun rights activists fired back after making the obligatory “thoughts and prayers” gesture.
In a few days, we’ll forget about it until the next school shooting and then do this again.
But what if the unfortunate circumstances of a shooting happened to you?
What if you lost a child or another loved one to one of these shootings? What if life was robbed from your 9-year-old by some senseless violent act?
It is hard to know how I might react if I were in those shoes. You could not help but second guess your right-wing absolutist view of the Second Amendment.
Put the Second Amendment aside for a moment and pretend this was any other society without those constitutional protections.
Should everyone have access to firearms? Should it be a “right” or a “privilege”?
At a minimum, we probably agree that not everyone should have access to guns. Beyond that, as to determining who should and should not have access, the issue becomes very subjective.
Without the Second Amendment, you could end most of these shootings by doing what Australia did — take away the existing guns.
It would never happen here because we have a Second Amendment, for now.
Suppose the federal government, with the Second Amendment still on books, tried to confiscate guns as Australia did in 1996 after a Tasmanian mass shooting that killed 35. In that case, you could have an actual insurrection, not the weak-sauce Jan. 6, 2021, variety.
What about repealing the Second Amendment? Instead of these half measures, make gun ownership a privilege not to be taken lightly.
The ideological left never talks about Second Amendment repeal. Why not?
It is likely because it is political suicide. The country just is not there.
Around half of the households in the United States have some kind of firearm. There is a long-standing cultural tradition of firearm ownership in America.
Congress can barely pass a budget to pay the electricity bill at the U.S. Capitol. Pretty insane to think there could be any progress on repealing a constitutional amendment.
As long as we have a Second Amendment, nothing will change.
Do policymakers want anything to change?
No, I’m not talking about more death from school shootings. I’m not suggesting that at all.
However, there are beneficiaries from the friction of the opposing sides of this hot-button political issue. It raises a lot of money for politicians. It generates a lot of voter activity. It also generates paychecks for a lot of people.
There is an entire industry of gun activism, both for and against.
That makes it difficult to think there is an honest possibility that government, through policy, will solve gun violence in America.
It is a trap to think government has the solution. It forces society to think of government as a higher power.
Technically, it is a higher power, but should not be the higher power. Government is a creation of man. If you have not noticed, humanity is flawed.
If you believe government can solve all problems if used properly, spend some time in North Korea because that is where this train ride ends.
We’ll start with ceding the right of gun ownership. Little by little, we’ll surrender more freedom and liberty to a supposedly all-benevolent government to cure societal ills — hunger, poverty, environment, obesity, sleeplessness, traffic, etc.
Luckily, we have other “higher powers” we can lean on in difficult times.
Thank God for religion.
The theophobes are screeching, “How dare you invoke your ‘magic Jesus in the sky’ nonsense?! This is a serious problem!”
It isn’t necessarily about religion. You can look for a higher power to be religion, and many do.
Twelve-step programs often refer to a “power greater than yourself” as where to put your faith to break addictions.
It is about accepting that you can’t do it alone and you need a force “greater than yourself.”
As flesh-and-blood human beings, we need a power greater than ourselves in the face of tragedy.
Jesus might not be your answer, but if He does not meet your standard, why should we think the “magic elected officials in the sky” can completely solve such weighty problems?
As a new-ish father, I could see how everything you thought you believed about politics and the rule of law could change.
As an avowed right-winger since third grade (when I began to understand conservative versus liberal ideas), it is hard to imagine any transition from long-held beliefs.
What if my son were the victim?
That is an uncomfortable thing to think about and to deal with the grieving, there might be the urge to demand solutions from the government.
Despite the emotional state of despair, there will still be a Second Amendment, and those I would be putting faith in to enact the solution will be the same cast of characters I am expecting to unite under a common cause, but will likely let me down as they have on so many matters.
Best to look elsewhere for answers to problems.
