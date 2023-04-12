Jeff Poor asks a question my parents had to answer not once but twice. I’ve lost two siblings to gun violence and both times laws wouldn’t have affected the end results. My sister died as the result of a shotgun wound in her upper torso. My brother died from a bullet to his head. How my parents dealt with their deaths is beyond my ability to comprehend. They did deal with it in their own personal way, as have my sisters and myself.

I believe in the right to keep and bear arms but not in the literal sense most gun rights advocates seem to recite each time a school shooting occurs. My almost immediate response is your right to bear arms ends when it begins to infringe on my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I know that an outright ban of firearms is impossible, nor would I advocate it, but the government can and should require restrictions on certain guns and to certain people. Instead of passing concealed carry alone, why not have passed it with a license renewal like your drivers’ license, so you can at least check the background of a person every five years?

