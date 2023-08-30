Listen carefully and you can hear the Champagne corks popping at the Alabama Education Association’s (AEA) headquarters. AEA members are celebrating their defeat of the Parental Rights in Children’s Education Act (PRICE Act bill SB202-2023) in the State Legislature, a bill that would allow Alabama parents to choose where their children attend school.
Why would the AEA work so ardently to squash this legislation and deny us our constitutional rights? Is the AEA afraid of losing its power over education in Alabama? Is it determined to keep Alabama near the bottom in education?
The AEA’s status quo mindset is not working. Many Alabama schools continue to fail or perform worse than previously. The Alabama Dept. of Education’s most recent statistics indicate that 91% of Alabama students graduate; however, only 47% of graduates are proficient in the English language, 27% proficient in math and 37% proficient in science. Is it me or is there a huge disconnect here? Even Mississippi’s rankings have pulled above Alabama’s.
The PRICE Act bill seeks to “establish the Parental Rights in Children’s Education (PRICE) Act relating to K-12 education; to secure the fundamental constitutional rights of parents to direct the education of their children.” Ten states have already passed school choice bills with great success. So, why does the AEA continue to lavish its union monies (1.5 million last year) to lobby legislatures against parental choice?
What could be more democratic than parents choosing where and how their children are to be educated, whether in a public, private or home school? Students would no longer be confined to a failing school, especially in minority districts. Even Governor Kay Ivey says she wants Alabama to be the best school choice state in the nation.
Alabama taxpayers spend nearly $13,000 per year on each child in public schools K-12. Folks, it’s our money and we’re not getting our money’s worth. The PRICE Act will make schools more accountable to parents; schools that refuse to succeed will go out of business. Teachers and administrators who don’t perform well will be fired. Furthermore, this bill provides for parent committees to be involved to help oversee this process. Most importantly, public schools will become more resilient to indoctrinating our students with critical race theory, sexual grooming and victimization ideology.
So, let them celebrate for now. Yes, let the AEA continue to bask in self-aggrandizement as a righteous and honorable advocate of our children’s education. But the facts clearly demonstrate the AEA’s opposition to the PRICE Act makes as much sense as Hunter Biden giving painting lessons to Michelangelo.
