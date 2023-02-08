When it is all said and done, more than 400 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons because of a 2021 law passed in the name of criminal justice reform.
Hooray?
Because they are nearing the end of their sentences, those inmates were eligible for early release with a retroactive application of a 2015 mandatory release law, assuming they agreed to monitoring.
Unfortunately, among this group are some low-level offenders, but also rapists and murderers.
Should they be let out early? Do we need criminal justice reform? Is the state of Alabama incarcerating too many people? Do we need to lock more of these people up? If so, should we build more prisons?
Those are valid questions, but the ideological sides will never agree on the answers.
We will table that discussion for another time.
Under this law, these offenders, most of whom were convicted of so-called violent crimes, will be monitored by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, primarily with an ankle monitor.
Before the releases, however, the beleaguered Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was statutorily obligated to notify victims and their families of the pending releases.
You won’t be surprised to know that despite having 18 months to do so after the 2021 special session in which the law was passed, the department didn’t and is now scrambling to do so.
It begs the question — why is the Alabama Legislature putting any stock in the ability of the criminal justice system to function as it is supposed to under these circumstances?
As we speak, ADOC cannot get out of its own way.
Consider the following: Right now, in Elmore County, construction on the mega prison authorized by the Legislature during the aforementioned special session has been halted because of an underground creek that could potentially result in sinkholes.
Also, the state cannot successfully execute a death warrant under ADOC.
Prisons are understaffed as corrections officers are in short supply, and some of the ones on the payroll are running a crime syndicate at the expense of the vulnerable locked up in the state’s prisons.
Lack of institutional control? Chaos?
What does a mid-level bureaucrat at ADOC do all day? Does anyone know?
I tried to imagine how this would go. They get to work, pour a cup of coffee and maybe talk about the weather or last night’s ballgame. They sit down at their desk and then do what?
What actually goes on at the office of the Department of Corrections?
Now, one might wonder why a Republican supermajority-led Legislature would pass anything described as criminal justice reform that grants any form of early release.
You commit the crime. You’ve got to do the time. Thin blue line. Lock them up!
In that special session in 2021, Republicans needed a good-faith gesture as they were spending $400 million of the state’s $2.2 billion in federally allocated COVID relief money.
This did not go unnoticed. Aside from the usual suspects among the left-wing storefronts, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alabama Appleseed and the state’s biased legacy media, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., made remarks that gained national attention.
Albeit in a superminority, Democrats continued to oppose new prison construction. They wanted to improve the existing prisons and “reform” the process for parole.
However, with the federal government threatening a takeover of the state’s corrections for blatant violations of the Eighth Amendment and the high price tag that would have accompanied such a measure, Democrats worked out a deal backed by Gov. Kay Ivey and legislative leadership.
At the time, the assumption was it was only low-level offenders who would be released.
However, no one read the bill.
Still, it passed with bipartisan support, including surprising “yes” votes from some former law enforcement officers and prosecutors.
Additionally, the full-court press was being applied. The bill had the governor’s support, which was reflected by how aggressively then-House Speaker Mac McCutcheon whipped the vote on the bill.
Remember, the vote to enable this mass release came just days after Sgt. Nick Risner, a Sheffield Police sergeant, was shot and killed by a former ADOC inmate who had been released early.
If a member voted against the bill or spoke out against it publicly, you were threatened by the speaker. Forget about money for your local A-TRIP project or funding for the state park in your district.
And on top of that, they were allegedly told there was nothing to be concerned about, so the legislation got the required “yes” votes, which Ivey signed into law.
What if, God forbid, one of those 400 released inmates commits some heinous crime? All it will take is one. Could you imagine the political attack ads?
Did we not learn anything from Willie Horton in 1988? Ask Michael Dukakis how that worked out.
Why risk it? Republican primary voters don’t want early release, even if it is just a few months for any criminal. We don’t have truth in sentencing as it is.
Voters gave the GOP a supermajority for a reason. That sometimes seems to be forgotten in Montgomery.
