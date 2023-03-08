AG’s office seeks involvement in Mabel Amos Trust suit - 1

Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton

I’ve been trying to imagine what must be going through the head of the executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission these days. I can’t help but wonder if any of the irony of what’s happening to Tom Albritton ever creeps across his brain, or if he is still trying to convince himself or anyone who will listen he did nothing wrong and acted legally and ethically all along. 

In a court document last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall accused Albritton of fraud and self-dealing in his oversight of a charitable trust called the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund (MAMF). Marshall’s damning words came as part of a motion in a civil suit filed by Amos’s relatives, who have been trying to find a way to make their great aunt’s fund run as she intended.

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Co-publisher

Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C. After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers. According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook. Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.