I’ve been trying to imagine what must be going through the head of the executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission these days. I can’t help but wonder if any of the irony of what’s happening to Tom Albritton ever creeps across his brain, or if he is still trying to convince himself or anyone who will listen he did nothing wrong and acted legally and ethically all along.
In a court document last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall accused Albritton of fraud and self-dealing in his oversight of a charitable trust called the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund (MAMF). Marshall’s damning words came as part of a motion in a civil suit filed by Amos’s relatives, who have been trying to find a way to make their great aunt’s fund run as she intended.
From Albritton’s POV, it has to be bad enough to have the state’s top law enforcement officer calling you out in a civil suit, but even worse to consider he’s accusing you of criminal behavior in doing so. Albritton is a lawyer himself, so I’m sure he can see the potential fork in the road ahead. It seems unlikely the AG is going to accuse someone of fraud and financial improprieties and just leave it at that.
Albritton comes from a big-time political family in this state, and his appointment to head up the Ethics Commission attests to that clout. The Ethics Commission may not sound terribly impressive to the layman, but it hangs like a Sword of Damocles over the heads of thousands and thousands of elected officials and government workers across the state. The commission operates as a Star Chamber with no real oversight. There appears to be a tremendous amount of subjectivity to what takes place there and even when people are punished for breaking the rules, we don’t necessarily find out what they did wrong.
So it’s a powerful job, especially when you consider how much unethical activity takes place in this state.
I have to imagine Albritton is surprised this Mabel Amos thing has jumped up to bite him in the butt. Mabel, Alabama’s first female secretary of state, was 90-plus years old when the Albritton law firm drew up her will, creating the trust and placing two members of that firm — Tom Albritton and Rick Clifton — on its board.
Certainly, the MAMF didn’t seem like much for its first decade. A handful of scholarships a year were handed out, and most were for just a few thousand bucks. When oil was discovered on property Mabel had owned in Conecuh County, though, the fund was flooded with millions. The story of how that all came to pass is an odd one, to be sure. An oil guy from Canada claims he heard about this sweet prospect in the middle of Alabama from a stranger and came down here to drill, and up from the ground come a-bubblin’ crude.
Was it likely there was oil on the land? Mabel’s nieces have said they suspect the fund managers thought there was. Certainly, there was ample oil and gas production in that area at the time, and someone with oversight of the property worked out a deal for drilling to take place and royalties to be paid.
So here’s this virtually unheard-of charitable trust with money gushing into its accounts and pretty much nobody paying any attention to it. All of the sudden, Albritton’s daughter’s tuition at the University of Texas is being paid from the fund. Then his son’s as well. At least $120,000 came his way before anyone had ever heard of the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund. Anyone with kids in college would love to have a rich Aunt Mabel.
We know at least that Albritton’s childhood friend/law partner’s son received $45,000 from the fund to go to SMU. Are there more of Albritton’s friends and acquaintances on that list of scholarship recipients? What about the other board members’ families? We don’t know yet because Regions Bank won’t release that information, and neither Albritton nor Clifton has been vocal about it becoming public either.
In the world of ethics, there’s something called the “appearance of impropriety.” It’s often not enough to avoid doing something illegal or unethical, there’s also the expectation people in certain positions should stay as far away from the line as possible. It’s hard to make the argument Albritton didn’t at least nuzzle right up to that line. He has tried explaining away charges of self-dealing by saying what took place was fine because he abstained from voting on his children’s tuition payments. But Clifton was a friend and law partner. It just doesn’t look good to say, “I didn’t vote for my kids to get a bunch of money. My buddy did.”
Combine that with the fact that the year after Albritton’s kids started getting money, Regions stopped naming individual recipients in their 990 IRS forms, and it’s easy to see why the AG and others have come to the conclusion the board members knew they were doing things that weren’t kosher.
Back in 2014, these guys had to be pretty sure nobody would ever bother to look at their little charitable trust. Why would it ever come up? Maybe the temptation of those millions just sitting there appears to have been too much. Unfortunately, wokeism was their undoing.
University of Alabama political science students were concerned about their school offering a scholarship named after Amos, who had been George Wallace’s secretary. When their professor looked into the matter, he found the trust, did a little research and immediately noticed the Albritton kids getting money ostensibly meant for the underprivileged. And then he emailed this nosy journalist.
The Mabel Amos onion has been slowly peeled back for nearly two years now. A few other media outlets wrote about the original lawsuit when it was filed, but the state’s largest media organizations didn’t give the story the time of day. That probably comforted Albritton a little. Maybe he even got cocky, because last year the Ethics Commission went out of its way to piss Marshall off. The EC decided it doesn’t have to live by the rules of exculpatory evidence, meaning they can withhold evidence that would exonerate someone under investigation. So Marshall’s office is suing Albritton’s office over that issue.
And now the AG is openly accusing Albritton of fraud and self-dealing, and those laggard media outlets are covering it as well. All just as the Legislature swings into session. The timing probably couldn’t be worse for Albritton.
Surely it was nice not to have to pay all that tuition, but right now even Albritton has to have joined the rest of the state in wondering what he was thinking.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
