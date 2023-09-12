The recent address by Dr. Scott Catino [president of the Faith, Family, Freedom Coalition of Metro Mobile] to the Mobile City Council is alarming. While his credentials are impressive his concern about the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) seems to be misguided.

We would think that his more immediate concern should be Baptist churches whose pastors have downloaded child pornography or Catholic clergy who are grooming youth to flee to other countries.

