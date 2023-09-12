The recent address by Dr. Scott Catino [president of the Faith, Family, Freedom Coalition of Metro Mobile] to the Mobile City Council is alarming. While his credentials are impressive his concern about the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) seems to be misguided.
We would think that his more immediate concern should be Baptist churches whose pastors have downloaded child pornography or Catholic clergy who are grooming youth to flee to other countries.
Instead of legislators going after methods of background checks for youth ministers or other church leaders, they are fixated on ways to punish librarians for distributing learning materials to young adults who have discovered that they are different and have different feelings.
They worry that those young adults may find out that what they are feeling is completely normal for them and that it’s OK to be gay. They worry that because their mental state is in sync with their physical appearance, it’s not that way for everyone.
What they should be worried about isn’t the parent, child or individual seeking to find answers to their own deeply personal questions but those who would deny those the right to seek those answers due to their own narrow-minded superior morality.
What they are worried about are votes for the next election, instead of representing ALL of their constituents. Perhaps if they were to follow the teachings of Jesus and be more accepting of those who are different the world would be a better place. He was, after all, the original leader of DEI.
