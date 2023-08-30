The scalding heat these past few days has me scared to stand in the same place too long lest my feet fry, so I’ll be jumping from one hot topic to another this week. Hopefully, we’ll get some of that sweet a-hurricane-is-hitting-somewhere-else-not-too-far-away weather this week as football cranks up for real.
Slow learning
It would be easy to pick on former Mobile County 911 Director Charlie McNichol for having his third alcohol-related arrest in five years this past weekend, but really I’m much more dumbfounded by the people who kept him on and allowed him to keep driving a county-owned vehicle.
McNichol resigned Monday, following his third such arrest in five years. In all three instances, he was in a county-issued vehicle at the time. In the first, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication. In the second, a DUI. Now this.
I’m not sure how many times your employer would allow you to get arrested for drinking in a company vehicle and still keep you around, but I’m guessing the tolerance for that among the Mobile County Communications District board members is a good degree higher on average than it is elsewhere.
Generally speaking, driving a company vehicle while drunk opens the company up to massive liability, should the employee plow into someone else’s car or home. Company lawyers typically frown upon keeping people around who do that kind of thing. It’s pretty much an E-ticket ride to the unemployment line.
But it hasn’t been at the “911 Board.”
McNichol was elevated to the director’s position in 2016 after then-Director Gary Tanner was fired following an investigation into a $40 million communications contract that found at least $5 million worth of radios sitting in a warehouse two years after they were purchased. McNichols’ resume includes a forced resignation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office after being convicted in 2007 for illegally leaking information on the criminal case against former Orange Beach Mayor Steve Russo, something that might have given most employers pause.
When he was arrested for his first alcohol-related offense in a county vehicle just a bit over two years later in Spanish Fort, an accompanying controversy was whether he had ever moved to Mobile County, as the job posting for his position required. The arrest documents from this weekend still list him as living in Foley.
There’s always been speculation McNichol’s friendship with former Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran was key to his surviving such massive screw-ups. I don’t know if that’s the case, but the MCCD board now has two directors in a row who have left under less-than-sterling circumstances. What purpose does the board serve if the directors it hires run amok?
Right now, the MCCD board is sitting on two strikes and getting ready for the next swing.
The bridge is back
We found out last Friday the Alabama Supreme Court shot down the injunction that stopped the building of a new, untolled bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores a couple of months ago.
It was inevitable someone was going to end up very unhappy no matter which way this thing broke. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon is dead set against the new bridge, and Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft firmly supports a third way to leave the island.
The injunction ruling earlier this year exposed some serious issues in terms of the management of the Alabama Department of Transportation by Director John Cooper. The judge eviscerated Cooper for essentially working independently of the rest of the state government and building the bridge to financially damage the privately owned toll bridge company in Orange Beach. There also is the contention the new bridge is connecting to rural roads that won’t be able to handle much traffic.
Be that as it may, the genie is out of the bottle at this point. ALDOT has spent millions already, acquired rights of way, bought people out of their homes and began construction. If you’ve driven down to the beach or live in those communities, the argument that another bridge isn’t needed probably doesn’t seem too persuasive.
Traffic is an issue whether you’re heading down Highway 59 or over the toll bridge in Orange Beach. It gets so heavy at times, the toll bridge even stops taking money just to try to keep traffic flowing to some extent. That alone suggests there’s more than it can handle.
Craft makes the most compelling arguments for the need for a new bridge, I think. The arguments against another bridge primarily appear to be aimed at protecting the Baldwin County Bridge Company that runs the toll bridge.
Ultimately, it doesn’t appear this was anywhere near a perfect project executed properly, but there is a need for another way across the intracoastal.
Presidential politics, oh my!
I know last Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate has been diced and sliced 100 different ways, but you come here for the kind of political insight you can’t get anywhere else, and I’m not going to let you down.
My main takeaway from the debate is that there were eight candidates on the stage and seven of them were dressed identically. I mean absolutely identically — some color blue suit and exact same color, plain red tie. The only one not dressed that way was the lone woman in the group, Nikki Haley, who, as a woman, might have looked odd wearing a suit and power tie.
What does it say, psychologically, that candidates attempting to differentiate themselves from the pack are terrified to wear a suit or tie that doesn’t fit the mold? They looked like political robots. The subliminal messaging was sad.
Most of the candidates expressed a desire to move away from the indictment slot machine known as Donald Trump, yet all but former Governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson raised their hands when asked if they would support the former president should he become the party’s nominee. It was disheartening to watch the candidates sheepishly look at one another before raising their hands.
Christie, to his credit, waived off supporting Trump as indictments continue to mount.
“Someone has to stop normalizing this conduct,” he said.
The tie may have been a carbon copy of everyone else’s, but Christie did show some real independence.
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal had a very detailed story last week concerning the current president’s wayward progeny, Hunter Biden, and the riches showered upon him by foreign companies over the years.
It’s never been plausible to me that anyone would have paid Hunter Biden millions for any other reason than he is the son of a former vice president and current president. This story makes those connections painfully clear.
The investigation into Hunter Biden is picking up steam and it appears likely to haunt Joe Biden as his reelection campaign heads into the coming year. It’s just seeming more and more likely both presidential candidates will be embroiled in massive legal issues as Election Day approaches.
Sounds like terrific fun, doesn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.