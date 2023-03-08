It is no secret that some journalists fall under a category of a special kind of malcontent. They have always got to be fighting the power and making the world a better place or something.
Has there ever been an occupation with a more overwhelming impulse to add meaning to the profession than journalism?
I ought to know. I pretend to be one on occasion.
It is only human to want to make things better and get some attention for yourself for doing it.
But lately, do-gooderism has taken precedence over everything else, and it has just become elitist and annoying.
This trend was always there for some, but it became overwhelming the day Donald Trump came down the escalator. From that point forward, the ends justified the means. Trump had to be stopped.
Don’t believe me? Go back and watch some of the so-called objective news personalities lose their mind the night of the 2016 presidential election.
Then watch the Trump presidency and the breathless coverage of the relics of that forgotten era — Robert Mueller, pee tape, Steve Bannon, Alexander Vindman, etc.
Where are they now? It doesn’t matter because they weren’t relevant in the first place.
As such, people started tuning out what were once legitimate news sources. The trust has so diminished in outlets like The Washington Post and New York Times their survival consists of dining off of the legacies of the past.
That trend has hit Alabama particularly hard. What would you have said 20 years ago if you had been told by 2023 Tuscaloosa News would be leading the circulation tally in the state?
Never underestimate the power of Alabama football.
Aside from the legacy left behind by the legendary Cecil Hurt, there is a passionate distrust of all media, especially our beloved state capitol press corps — what little is left covering the Alabama State House?
Believe it or not, in this weakened era of Alabama media, there are those in Alabama living in fear of reporters. Because of the state of our national political media and the perception all journalism is just an effort to promote a leftist agenda, it has been a struggle to earn the trust at the levels below federal politics in conservative states.
“What’s the point in talking to reporters? Why can’t they write about the positive things in our state?” a lawmaker once told me a few years ago after declining to comment on the record about a bill.
At the time, I cursed my occupation and thought he probably had a point. That is just not the case anymore in Alabama, however.
There are many positive, feel-good stories hyping the efforts of politicians throughout our state’s beloved Fourth Estate.
Any given day, the media give rhetorical high-fives to Gov. Kay Ivey for the bang-up job she does on “job growth!”
The Alabama Legislature? Well, obviously, the biggest stories of the era are rural broadband, economic development and mental health! You’d have to be some kind of idiot not to know that from reading the reporting, I mean the PR.
The media are exclusively showcasing what we are told is the positive.
That’s only part of the problem, however.
You have a disinterested legacy media. The old-guard media with reporters still roaming the halls of the State House have so little interest in the reality of the situation, they try to engineer their own narratives.
Why write about the state’s overburdened highway system, beleaguered public safety apparatus and behavioral issues plaguing public schools when there are so many stories about the racism and bigotry of 50 years ago to write?
This week the Legislature begins its 2023 regular session. There are a lot of unknowns — abortion, gambling, Medicaid, taxes, etc.
The struggle seems to be a prevailing attitude within Alabama’s halls of power that differences are better resolved out of sight of the media.
Let’s take the politics out of politics. Brilliant.
Nothing good comes out of negotiating complex issues in public in the media.
Unless something changes, that is going to be the norm. Sure, we’ll get the blow-by-blow action from the committee hearings and the chamber, but at a certain point, it is a formality.
It sounds a little hopeless because it is. The fix is in, and it really is in.
For example, the first issue out of the gate in Montgomery will be what to do with $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds. There are strings attached, so just spending a billion dollars on prison construction is not an option this time.
What politician doesn’t want the opportunity to try their political skills at getting a share of $1 billion, even with strings attached?
You’ll have to wait for some other time to see it because it is easier to cede the decision-making to a higher power, the executive branch. From there, unelected bureaucrats will make most of the spending decisions.
How did this happen? Who made the call? Were there deals made?
Who knows. Why bother with all of that? Focus on the positives instead!
