Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court told the state of Alabama to go back to the drawing board and redo its maps for congressional representation.
Shortly after that, Gov. Kay Ivey performed her constitutional duty required to fulfill the high court's desire and called a special session of the Alabama Legislature, set to take place next week.
Seems pretty straightforward: Members of the Alabama Legislature, especially those affiliated with the House and the Senate committees on reapportionment, as they have in the past, will meet before the session begins.
By the time the July 17 special session starts, legislators will have a general idea of what the congressional maps will look like. Everything else is nibbling around the edges and a mere formality.
The question is, how do they get to where they are going? How have they gotten there in the past?
That part is what is confusing.
Going back to the 2010 reapportionment effort, a group called Citizens for Fair Representation, a Montgomery-based nonprofit funded by legislators, political action committees and at least one congressman, has played a role in that process.
Citizens for Fair Representation — sounds like a force for good, right?
Who is not for “fair representation?”
That group, at least in part, is footing the bill for Alabama’s redistricting effort.
Randy Hinaman, reportedly the chief map drawer for the Legislature, has acknowledged being compensated by Citizens for Fair Representation.
In a transcript of a video deposition in federal court, Hinaman said he had been hired by the Citizens for Fair Representation to “draw four maps, congressional, State Senate, State House and State Board of Education.”
When asked why a 501(c)(4) organization would foot the bill as opposed to the state of Alabama, Hinaman did not have an answer.
Instead, he said that the Republican legislative leadership had set it up “for the purpose of drawing districts,” including in 2011, and continued it for 2021.
The list of contributors to this group includes U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, State Senate Pro-Tem Greg Reed, State House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, State Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, State Sen. Chris Elliott and State Reps. Margie Wilcox and Matt Simpson, among others.
It is also probable there are other contributors to this 501(c)(4). Unlike political candidates drawing from their campaign funds, no rules require disclosure.
It could be any special interest footing the bill and it could go beyond just maps.
Even if it isn’t, why do it this way?
Drawing congressional, legislative and school board maps for the purposes of apportionment is an essential function of government.
Could the Alabama Legislature have not just rolled back some of the funding for the 10th study group on the viability of gambling in Alabama and funded it as a function of government?
Another problem to consider is Alabama does not have a great track record when it comes to matters of reapportionment and redistricting.
The process within the walls of the Alabama State House is veiled in secrecy. The justification is that if it is too transparent, it could be used against the state in court.
Here’s the reality: If it is not that, a litigant will find something to be used against the state in court.
Every 10 years, Alabama is engaged in an endless loop of litigation. The moment the ink is applied to the redistricting legislation, left-wing activist groups head immediately to court to cry foul, and they have some success.
The federal courts, moving at a snail’s pace, churn out decisions over a matter of years. Once all the appeals are exhausted and the maps are finally set, it is time for another Census and another round of apportionment.
An entire industry is devoted to suing states, decrying the alleged intentions of the legislatures.
Alabama and other Southern states are paying for the sins of their past. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 exists because Alabama and other states disenfranchised a group of voters based on their race.
You can agree or disagree with the necessity of the Voting Rights Act, but like it or not, it is the law.
We know that. That is a given. Why are elected officials within state government making this a more suspicious process?
Let’s not be naïve. There is a lot of power at stake. Yes, we have a system based on the consent of the governed, but that consent is granted through elections. However, the creation of districts can undermine an election. Districts can be manipulated to achieve an outcome.
Incumbent politicians are tasked with creating their own districts. How do you think they are going to draw those lines? The likely answer is whatever the path of least resistance is to reelection.
However, are they shameless enough to draw districts for self-benefit transparently and straightforwardly? Probably not.
We may never know the reasoning for the existence of an entity like Citizens for Fair Representation. Legal? Probably, but that does not make it right.
