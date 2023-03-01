Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by some of the fierce pushback from some fans regarding media coverage of star University of Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller’s involvement in a murder that took place in Tuscaloosa’s entertainment district in January.
UA junior forward Darius Miles was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting and killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, following some kind of interaction with her and her boyfriend. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, was also charged in the case and has been accused of actually pulling the trigger, although none of that is clear yet.
Miller’s part in the saga is that the murder weapon was in his vehicle and he brought it to the scene, where Miles is believed to have taken it and shot Harris.
There has been outrage over Miller being allowed to continue playing as Bama heads into the “March Madness” NCAA basketball tournament as a top seed. There’s also outrage over the outrage, mostly coming from fans who believe Miller is being unfairly tarred in the situation.
“He didn’t deliver the gun. Per his attorney he wasn’t even aware there was a gun, touched a gun or hand it off to his friend. He came back to pick up a friend without knowing there was a gun in the back seat covered by clothing that he didn’t know was there,” this gentleman wrote.
“Thankfully, he had a dashboard camera that confirmed this, so he wasn’t convicted by folks that actually knew the truth and ALL the facts as opposed to media like yourself who have forgotten the basic tents of journalism. Innocent until proven guilty, yeah?”
While I appreciate his passion and will have to admit I, in fact, know next to nothing about the “tents of journalism,” the reader, like many defending the situation, appears to have become convinced of some “alternate facts,” as they say.
First of all, Miller did indeed know the gun was in his car before he brought it to Miles. A statement from Miller’s own lawyer last week stated, “Mr. Miles texted Brandon and asked him to bring him his firearm.” The actual text sent to Miller said, “I need my joint.” Apparently a joint is now slang for a gun, potheads.
So what we do know for a fact is Miller knowingly brought the gun back to Miles on the Strip. The story at this point is also that Miller had not previously been aware of the gun’s presence in his vehicle, and he was already on the way to pick up his buddies when he received the text. In some people’s minds, those are mitigating factors, but should they be?
Let’s just say for a minute that it’s believable Miller’s teammate did hide a loaded gun in the backseat of his car without telling him. Sure, it opened Miller up to all kinds of legal problems if police found it, not to mention just the chance he might accidentally shoot himself getting those clothes out of the backseat, but we’ll go forward with the concept he didn’t know. Miller still knew — courtesy of the text — he was bringing a gun to his friends who had been out partying.
Before anyone gets upset, I’m not saying Miller did anything illegal or deserves to be charged with a crime. The question at hand is whether the powers that be at UA should allow him to continue playing given his pivotal role in this tragedy.
I don’t think they should. And not because I want to see Alabama lose. I would actually love to see the Tide make the Final Four, but not with Miller playing.
Miller is a 20-year-old man and should have known bringing his teammate a gun could only lead to trouble. I would expect anyone that age to understand the implications of bringing a gun to someone in the wee hours of the morning after a night of partying. At minimum, shouldn’t he at least have asked, “Why do you need it?” (Or expressed surprise there was a gun in his car?)
Miller’s decision-making at least warrants suspension until the matter is fully investigated and resolved. Unfortunately, that would likely hurt the Tide’s chances in the tournament, so Coach Nate Oats and Director of Athletics Greg Byrne are bending every ethical principle in sight to keep him on the court. I have little doubt the pressure to keep him playing goes all the way to the top of the UA food chain.
I have a 20-year-old son, and I would certainly expect him to think about the consequences of bringing a loaded gun to a friend who had been out partying and who suddenly expressed a need for his “joint.”
Maybe some will say, “Well maybe his parents never taught him that.” Fair point, I guess, but I’d have to imagine when one signs on to play a high-profile sport at a high-profile university like Bama, part of the “onboarding” speech deals with expectations of personal behavior and warnings about after-hours partying and violence. Particularly given the pandemic of young men shooting one another nationwide over what used to be minor altercations, I would certainly expect that Oats and his other coaches have discussed such possibilities with their players.
But we all know society typically makes excuses for elite athletes and this kid has Bama basketball fans talking about national championships.
As bad as Miller’s decisions were, the school’s highly paid coach and athletic director haven’t been much better. Allowing him to keep playing and patting themselves on the back for the way they’ve handled this demonstrates a cold calculus that places winning above doing “the right thing.”
The decisions by coaches and administrators feed directly into the pattern of violence that’s taking thousands and thousands of lives across the country. What does it say to the young men on their team when it’s OK to bring a teammate a gun that’s ultimately used to kill someone? Does anyone believe a lesser player would receive the same benefit of the doubt?
If we needed more evidence of just how tone-deaf Oats and Byrne have been on this issue, following Harris’ murder, Miller was still being given a “pat down” by a team staffer as part of his pre-game introduction. Yes, as he was being announced, Miller would walk out, spread his arms and get patted down as if someone was checking for weapons. Oops.
This apparently has happened all year. Oats originally pleaded ignorance, claiming he’s too busy drawing up plays to notice such trivial things. But after the pat down received national criticism, the coach put an end to it and admitted he’d “dropped the ball.”
It’s almost like there are no adults in the room. Not only would they not suspend or punish Miller in any way, but they wouldn’t even make him stop pantomiming a pre-game weapons search until it blew up in their faces.
The ever-increasing money poured into college athletics plays a role here. Byrne and Oats take home astronomical amounts of money, which means pressure to win. Brandon Miller apparently gives them the best chance to do just that, and that’s all that really matters to some people.
