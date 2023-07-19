Congratulations may be in order for almost all of us. I know my household just broke a personal record and I suspect that may be the same for many of you.
We officially just got the highest bill ever from Alabama Power at my current home! Yes, it’s exciting, and comes as a huge surprise since the college-aged kids are seldom home and the refrigerator doesn’t spend most of the time open.
But thanks to numerous rate hikes by APCO over the past few years, we’ve been able to achieve what may have once been unthinkable.
Truthfully, I often don’t pay super close attention to the utility bills because … well, you gotta have what they sell and it’s not like you can shop around, so there’s no need to upset myself every month. But in the summer you must look at that power bill. It’s like a 14-car pileup on the side of the road. You HAVE to look no matter how gory it is.
My neighbor brought it up the other night, asking if our bill was unusually high. After I told him it was only $125 just to watch him have a heart attack, I confessed ours was even worse than his. Then I launched into a diatribe about how many rate increases the Alabama Public Disservice Commission (PDC) has allowed APCO over the past several years. At that point, my neighbor said he heard his wife calling and quickly left. He must have good ears because I didn’t hear anything.
But it got me thinking. We’ve reported on all the rate increases APCO has had since 2019 — by my calculations, it added up to roughly 26 percent higher bills — but I haven’t really looked at my bill and compared it to years gone by. I know our usage has gone down, but I’m also aware APCO has had rate increases almost every year, including three last year.
Yes, three.
Going to the APCO website and checking my billing history proved illuminating. (That’s an electricity joke if you didn’t catch it.) In July 2020, for example, we used 3,289 kilowatt hours (kwh) of APCO juice and paid $454.54 for it. This latest bill was $499.38 for only 2,920 kwh. So we used just about 300 fewer kilowatt hours of electricity, but still paid about $44 more.
The thing that’s kind of maddening about APCO rate increases is how they and the PDC go out of their way to make it as confusing as possible to know what actually happened. Seldom do either come out and say, “The Public Disservice Commission has approved a 5 percent rate increase for Alabama Power.” Instead, we get things like, “The average customer will only see a $6.43 increase.” It takes a lot of reverse engineering to figure out what the percentage was.
Looking at my bills as far back as they keep them on the site, in August 2020, I paid roughly 13.3 cents per kwh. (That’s not including taxes — just ’lectricity.) My latest charges work out to 16.5 cents per kwh. That’s a 24 percent increase in just three years. I’d love to see what we were paying before increases in 2018 and 2019.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) pegs Alabama’s average price per kwh at 14.69 cents as of April of this year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average in the South is 15.2 cents as of last month. But when I divide my cost by my kwh, I get 16.5 cents.
I wrote to the Alabama Public Disservice Commission to ask them what the current residential rate for Alabama Power customers is, but they haven’t gotten back to me. Looking at Lagniappe’s payments to APCO, it appears we’re shelling out about 20 cents per kwh. EIA claims it’s 13.31 on average in the state for commercial customers, so there’s a massive discrepancy there. It makes me wonder where they’re getting their numbers.
All of this should be easier to understand and view, but it’s intentionally muddy. And, of course, the PDC that supposedly oversees these rates is complicit in keeping APCO customers confused. The Public Disservice Commission has proven to be nothing more than a shill for APCO and other big utilities.
As you sweat through the summer and struggle to pay your massive electricity bills, PDC President Twinkle Cavanaugh is out there stumping for reelection. You’d think she would tell cash-strapped consumers she’s had enough of Alabama Power making record profits on their backs, but Twinkle is apparently running for some other imaginary job where she takes on Joe Biden. Biden is almost all she talks about. And abortion. And the Second Amendment. All things she can do absolutely nothing about. She can do something about your power bills, but won’t.
Keep in mind Twinkle has already run for lieutenant governor and lost, so the job at the PDC is just a stepping stone. If you need a snapshot of who Twinkle is, go to the page on the PDC website labeled “Commissioner Cavanaugh Speaking Request Form” where you can book her for your event. It actually has a box asking if Twinkle will be the keynote speaker, and another to let her know who will be introducing her. I’m sure a good psychologist could have a field day with this level of hubris from an office nobody ever thinks about. It feels like such a cry for attention.
Incidentally, her two fellow commissioners don’t have links to request them as speakers, so it’s not standard. I can almost see Twinkle in the mirror every morning saying, “I will be governor! I will be governor!”
There’s an opportunity to throw Twinkle out next year, and hopefully, Alabamians will avail themselves of that. She was raising your rates when Trump was in office by blaming Obama, and now she’s doing it by blaming Biden. It doesn’t matter who’s in the White House folks, as long as Alabama Power is pulling her strings she’s going to raise rates.
I wonder if there’s any tax-and-spend liberal Twinkle eschews who’s voted to raise taxes for as much and as many times as she’s voted to raise rates? Doubtful.
The PDC should open APCO’s books to the public before any more rate increases are approved. If APCO has money to hire private investigators, to pay off media outlets, to create their own fake news organizations and to buy political consultants, they don’t need more of ours. And that’s not even mentioning all the cash they shovel to lobbyists.
According to the Energy and Police Institute, APCO has earned a billion-plus over the industry average in the past decade, and Twinkle and her buddies still give them an increase every time they ask.
Think of all that as you pay your record power bill this week. It’s not so high because of the heat.
