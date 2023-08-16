It isn't a long shot to say Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth will be Alabama’s next governor.
Currently, he is the unannounced would-be front-runner in a Republican gubernatorial primary contest.
He is also next in the line of succession if Gov. Kay Ivey were to leave office at any given time, which would not be unprecedented based on the past 40 years of Alabama’s governors.
Unfortunately for Ainsworth, be it tomorrow or Jan. 18, 2027, Ainsworth is likely to be saddled with the problems Ivey is leaving behind. No one is sure what is happening inside the governor’s office. Sometimes she is missing in action, fulfilling the requisite every-other-week appearance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony or takeout lunch at Martin’s to let the public know she's still alive.
We do know the following, however: Kay Ivey is building a $1 billion four-lane highway in West Alabama without the benefit of federal matching dollars, which she will have to borrow against gas tax revenue for potentially the next 20 years to finance.
We also know she has had very little to say about the Alabama prison system on the brink of being put into a federal receivership for Eighth Amendment violations.
You’re thinking, didn’t we have a special session in 2021 to build new prisons and make this problem go away?
We did. What we haven’t done is start building the prisons.
The other problem is that the price tag on these two mega-prisons, which will be technically overcrowded the day they are opened, has increased significantly without a reasonable explanation.
In that 2021 special session, the Legislature approved $1.3 billion in funding for two prisons. However, the price for one is approaching $1 billion.
The initial estimated cost of the Elmore prison was $623 million. However, the Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority (ACIFA) voted to increase the authorized spending on the project to $975 million in March, a 56 percent increase.
The cumulative inflation rate since the 2021 prison special session is around 11.2 percent. The math doesn’t add up.
Oh yeah, and we have no data on the Escambia County facility.
There is no indication Ivey has done anything to change the trajectory. In fact, based on the past seven years of her run as governor, there is no reason to think she will get anything accomplished between now and January 2027, when she is set to leave office.
Inevitably, the federal government will intervene. The Eighth Amendment case the Department of Justice has brought is in the federal courts. Attorney General Steve Marshall is unwilling to settle with the federal government if that settlement involves a receivership. The federal government is also undefeated in these cases.
Even if it goes to the U.S. Supreme Court, holding out hope that this court will throw Alabama a reprieve is risky. The court case could take years before it is resolved. The ultimate ruling could come after Ivey leaves office.
Enter Will Ainsworth.
It would not be unprecedented for a governor to inherit the aftermath of a predecessor’s actions, or in this case, would-be inactions.
At age 44, a young Fob James was sworn in as governor in 1979.
He inherited an Alabama Department of Transportation routinely used by the Wallace administration as a political tool and in need of reform.
Sound familiar?
James also inherited the Alabama Department of Corrections, which was under the federal government’s control.
A defiant Wallace fought earlier federal court rulings, which in typical Wallace fashion, he declared to be an overreach by the federal government. In 1975, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed U.S. District Judge Frank Johnson’s ruling from 1972 that Alabama’s prisons violated the Eighth Amendment.
In 1976, Johnson named a 39-member Human Rights Committee to enforce the ruling requiring Alabama to comply. In some cases, inmates with felonies were released long before their sentences were up.
Wallace’s response was to harangue the federal government. But by 1977, it was no longer his problem.
It was a struggle for James to get the Department of Corrections in order, but ultimately, he prevailed. However, it was not without some financial hardship.
Given the late 1970s and early 1980s economy, tax revenues had fallen for the general fund budget. Interest rates were high.
A lot of what James had hoped to accomplish as governor was impossible because of the prison problem he inherited. Meanwhile, in present-day 2023, little is known about the status of the Alabama Department of Corrections, which is arguably the most corrupt agency in state government.
Regularly, prison guards abuse their position and status for financial gain. The conditions are so deplorable there are few takers to staff the facilities. Oh, and there’s the aforementioned lack of construction that was once declared to help alleviate these problems.
This is what the next governor has to look forward to, and it won’t be something that can be put off, as seems to be the case with the current occupant of the governor’s mansion.
