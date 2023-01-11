Dog

We are a third of the way through January, and I have already failed at the one and only resolution I made. I was attempting to do an “anti-resolution.” I had planned to “simplify” our family schedule by taking things off our collective plate, so we weren’t “go, go, go” all of the time.

But then I spent a day entering all of the kids’ practices and extra-curricular activities into the calendar for the rest of the school year, and I just laughed. Silly me! I have no control over our lives. So “go, go, go” it will be in 2023! And that’s fine. I know we are going to miss all of this when they are gone and long for the days of being overscheduled.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

