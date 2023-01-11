We are a third of the way through January, and I have already failed at the one and only resolution I made. I was attempting to do an “anti-resolution.” I had planned to “simplify” our family schedule by taking things off our collective plate, so we weren’t “go, go, go” all of the time.
But then I spent a day entering all of the kids’ practices and extra-curricular activities into the calendar for the rest of the school year, and I just laughed. Silly me! I have no control over our lives. So “go, go, go” it will be in 2023! And that’s fine. I know we are going to miss all of this when they are gone and long for the days of being overscheduled.
So, I resolved to accept the things I cannot change and move on. But this left me without anything else to be resolute about. And that just seems wrong.
What to do? What to do?
I don’t know, but I know what I am not going to do.
I am not going to be one of those January gym folks. Been there, done that. All of the year-rounders look at the newbies with disdain. They probably have a pool to see which Januarian quits first. I don’t blame them.
I would always do OK until Mardi Gras, and then I would stop going and let my credit card be charged for a year or more without ever stepping foot in the place again before finally canceling my membership in shame. I don’t see that playing out any differently.
I do need to stop spending so much money, especially at the grocery store. I feel like I should be able to feed the population of an entire country — or at least the state of Rhode Island — with what I am spending on groceries. It’s insanity! But, I am just going to blame inflation on that one. Is it my fault eggs are $20 a dozen? OK, so they aren’t that bad yet, but it’s getting pretty close. Maybe I should resolve to get a chicken? But that just sounds like a lot of work and more things to add to the schedule. Go to work, chauffeur kids all over town, gather eggs, clean poop out of a coop, cook dinner, scream at kids, watch Netflix for an hour, go to bed.
Yeah, no thank you. I am trying to simplify. Eight bucks for a dozen eggs? It’s a bargain when you really think about it.
Dry January is a hard no due to the aforementioned overscheduling … and life is hard ... and a lot of people suck.
I know some folks have gotten into this thing where they just pick a word of the year instead of a specific resolution. You can even get a bracelet with your word on it, so you won’t forget. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s pretty straightforward. You might pick the word “gratitude,” for example, and you would dedicate yourself to being grateful for what you have instead of being resentful for what you don’t.
Or maybe you would pick the word “pause” so you would try to slow down and think before you speak or really process a situation before you react. These are both excellent goals, but it would probably only take one scroll through social media for me to fail at this one. Scroll, and then without pause, “I can’t believe that skank is in the South of France! She doesn’t deserve that!”
I suppose I could resolve to give up social media to help me in these efforts, but I am grateful it allows me to judge others and (pause) they, in turn, judge me. I am pretty sure that is Scripture.
Maybe resolutions are just for the birds. No, I am serious. I mean, if you have a pet bird, that is. Or any other pet, for that matter. CNN actually did a story on setting resolutions for your pets.
I am dead serious.
The article starts like this: “You may be spending a good bit of time right now finalizing — and, of course, implementing — your resolutions for the New Year … But have you thought about what might be optimal for your best friend and furry companion?”
No, CNN, I have not. Because my dog is, um, a dog.
Some of the suggestions were cutting back on treats, focusing more on grooming like brushing teeth, and exercising more. They also recommended “mind games” such as hiding their food from them to keep them mentally fit.
I think I speak for every dog in America by responding to that with, “You can go ruff yourself.”
The only goal I have for my dog is for him not to lick his butt immediately before licking any of the rest of the family in the face. I am pretty certain he will not resolve to do this.
And at this point, I am pretty resolved not to do anything either.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in commun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.