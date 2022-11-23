For the most part, Alabama Republicans held serve on Nov. 8. They retained all statewide offices, maintained their hold on the Senate and swapped a Republican House seat in Montgomery for one in the Wiregrass.
It was not a mandate. It was a referendum on the status quo, and based on the entirety of the election cycle, the status quo prevailed.
Governor Kay Ivey did not suffer from her handling of the COVID-19 lockdowns, despite the public outcry the executive branch overextended its emergency powers.
There was no signal to the Legislature that it needs to make significant movements on gambling or education.
Even if you consider low turnout as apathy and not necessarily the voters’ seal of approval for more of what Alabama’s government has been doing, the takeaway was voters were not inspired to instigate change.
Voters get the government they deserve, as the tired saying goes.
But it isn’t conservatism, at least not in the traditional sense.
It’s pro-government Republicanism with a strong presence of social conservatism.
We got an accidental abortion ban the Legislature could not have seen going into effect at the time of passage in 2019, with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling coming to clear a path for it to be enacted three years later.
The Alabama Legislature also passed laws prohibiting gender reassignment treatment to minors, a law requiring public school children to use the bathroom and locker rooms of their birth-assigned biological gender, and a ban on the discussion of sexuality until an age-appropriate time.
However, the prevailing ideology at the state level is hardly anything that resembles Reagan-era conservatism.
When this is brought up to policymakers, it’s quickly met with a dismissive headshake and something akin to “that’s right-wing mythological propaganda.”
With a Republican supermajority in tow, the big-picture emphasis in Alabama revolves around economic development.
We need teacher pay raises for better schools … for economic development.
How about government-financed rural broadband internet … for economic development?
How about a four-lane highway through the middle of West Alabama to replace a lightly traveled thoroughfare … for economic development?
This new municipal dog park the state has put money into will help … with economic development.
You get the idea. If you tie it to economic development, you’re golden. No one can be against economic development.
Economic development is conservative! It creates jobs.
Oh yeah, we need a few hundred million dollars from the state’s general fund … for economic development.
Conservative orthodoxy suggests if you institute a limited-government system that just takes what it needs to function and serves its stated purpose, the economic development stuff will take care of itself.
Industry will locate to Alabama if the business climate is suitable.
Somewhere along the way, suitable business climate stuff became narrowly tailored to out-of-state businesses looking to relocate to Alabama.
That is not “conservative,” but it is a discussion for another time.
We don’t have a conservative government in Alabama. It may be a Republican supermajority, but don’t confuse political labels for ideology.
There is nothing wrong with that. We voted for it. Voters are getting what they want.
After the 2010 elections, the new GOP majorities sought to prevent the mistakes of the past from happening again. During economic duress, the ruling Republicans instituted measures to avoid across-the-board proration.
They succeeded by implementing budget projections that more reflected reality than the wish-casting budgets and forecasts of Democrat-led Legislatures of the past. Low-ball revenue estimates meant a little extra to work with at the end of budgeting.
It was especially true this last go-around.
Alabama ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $2 billion surplus, meaning it took in more tax dollars than it needed. For 2022, the state government collected over $13 billion in revenue.
As we sit here today, there is a debate about what to do with the surplus and if the current tax rates that created the surplus need to be reduced to fall in line with what the state government requires to function.
It has presented an ideological test for our elected officials in Montgomery.
Is it money to be saved for later in another rainy-day account? Should it be given back to the taxpayers? Should it be spent on more government?
Some of you may find this a bit surprising, but it is not conservative to give the money back. That would be irresponsible, we are told. There is economic doom and gloom on the way, and the state government will need every penny of that to continue doing whatever it does!
Is that really how it works? When times get lean for a lot of us, sure, we have savings, but that was reserved for emergencies, etc. Most of us dialed back our spending, a rational response to fewer dollars in our bank account.
In Alabama, there is no cutting back. We MUST continue the status quo regardless of the economic conditions. That means no slowing down on rural broadband, economic development incentives and four-lane highways through Marengo County.
As previously stated, that is OK. That is what Alabamians voted for. That is what we are getting.
Do not dare call that conservative. You’re putting the function of government ahead of everything else.
It isn’t very reassuring. While other states look for ways to reduce the tax burden on citizens, Republican legislators do mental gymnastics to call something conservative that really is not.
That is not right-wing kookery, and you guys know it.
