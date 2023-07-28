Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, July 27:
Assault
On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 1:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at the Red Roof Inn located on 1 East I-65 Service Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old female victim inside one of the rooms with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The preliminary investigation reveals a male subject fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to 148 Greenpark Drive, Greenpark Mobile Homes in reference to a domestic violence complaint involving a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s estranged husband forcefully kicked in the front door. Reportedly, once inside, the subject brandished a gun and threatened a male occupant present at the scene. No one was injured. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Traffic Fatality
On Friday, July 28, 2023, at approximately 6:06 a.m., officers responded to an accident at Mobile Street and Prichard Avenue involving a single three-wheeled motorcycle. Upon arrival, they found the crashed motorcycle and the deceased victim, Antoine Dennis, 47. The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Dennis was traveling north on Mobile Street and lost control while attempting to negotiate the right curve to eastbound Prichard Avenue. He was thrown from the motorcycle, resulting in fatal injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.
