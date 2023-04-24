At least some of the dust could clear a bit this week in one of the lawsuits spurred by Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton’s children receiving $120,000 in tuition from a charitable trust he helps oversee.
Lagniappe first reported in June of 2021 that Albritton’s son and daughter had received tuition payments from the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund, and since then two lawsuits have been filed regarding the handling of the charitable trust created in the will of the former Alabama Secretary of State. These suits have not only drawn attention because Albritton benefitted from the trust that was designed to provide money for students with financial need, but also because they have become something of a proxy fight in an ongoing battle between the Ethics Commission and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Steve Marshall has petitioned the courts in both cases to be included as a plaintiff, and has also argued his office has the proper standing to serve in that capacity. The first case filed, Megan Carmack v. Regions Financial Corp. was brought by Amos’ grand niece and great-grand niece and aimed primarily at fees charged by the bank to oversee the trust. Albritton was actually left out of that case as a defendant.
The second case, Tyra Lindsey v. Mabel Amos Memorial Fund, was filed on behalf of Lindsey, who, as a high school student in Conecuh County, would serve as a representative of those who should have received scholarship money from the trust. Lindsey also filed a motion in the Carmack case to be added as a co-plaintiff.
A flurry of motions were filed last week in the Lindsey v. Mabel Amos Memorial Fund case and Judge Brook Reid is scheduled to rule on them Wednesday, April 26, in Montgomery Circuit Court. Among the pending motions still unresolved are Marshall’s petition to intervene in the case, a motion to add Albritton and fellow Mabel Amos fund board members John Bell, Rick Clifton and Drew McNees as defendants, as well as a motion by Albritton and Clifton to dismiss the case and to keep them from being added as defendants.
Albritton and Clifton have argued Lindsey has no standing in the case and also that both Lindsey and Marshall duplicate arguments made in both cases.
“Mr. Albritton and Mr. Clifton serve as board members on the Trust, and the Attorney General now wrongly alleges that Defendants engaged in acts of self-dealing by allowing family members to apply for scholarship funds from the Trust,” their attorney wrote in the motion to dismiss filed last week. “But the Attorney General has already asserted identical allegations in a previously-filed lawsuit. Indeed, the same allegations are currently being litigated by the Attorney General in a motion still pending in a previous case, Megan Carmack v. Regions Financial Corporation, filed in Montgomery County in July of 2022. Alabama's abatement statute expressly prohibits this scattershot approach.”
In previous motions, Marshall has asserted that Albritton and the board have engaged in self-dealing and fraud in allowing his children to receive $120,000 in tuition payments. While the attorney general has made those claims in civil cases, as yet there has been no indication his office is pursuing a criminal investigation of the matter. Marshall’s office has offered a terse “no comment” to questions about whether the AG’s accusations of fraud and self-dealing would necessarily lead to a criminal investigation.
Marshall’s office is also engaged in a lawsuit with the Alabama Ethics Commission over issues of Albritton’s office withholding exculpatory evidence from those under investigation on ethics charges. The commission also adopted language last year stating that it was essentially exempt from the “Brady Rule” that requires investigative bodies to make exculpatory information and evidence available to the individual under investigation. The Ethics Commission further decided it is not responsible for providing such information to the attorney general or district attorneys charged with conducting investigations.
Both Marshall’s suit against the Ethics Commission and the Carmack suit are currently before Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick. Neither have seen much action from the bench, though. Marshall’s suit was filed in November of last year, and the Carmack suit was filed in July of 2022. That lawsuit also has several similar motions pending before the court, including whether Marshall will be added as a plaintiff and whether Albritton will be added as a defendant.
So far, no date has been set for Hardwick to rule on any of those motions, according to the state’s legal database.
Mabel Amos was Alabama Secretary of State from 1967 to 1975 and also worked under several governors. Born in 1900, Amos had her will created in the 1990s by the Albritton law firm. The Mabel Amos Memorial Fund was established in her will and set two members of the Albritton firm as part of the three-member board. Albritton and Clifton took those spots. The third was to be a representative of Union Bank, which would oversee management of the trust. Because Union Bank was bought by Regions, John Bell, a senior trust officer, became the third member of the board.
The fund started with roughly half a million dollars and for its first 10 years, a few, relatively small scholarships were handed out annually. However, in 2011, oil was discovered on property Amos had owned and millions of dollars flowed into the fund. By 2013, the number of scholarships had dramatically increased, as had their totals. Regions Bank also saw its management fees increase exponentially even though it continued claiming just five hours worked each week, according to IRS 990 forms. Ultimately, Regions has been paid more than $1 million in fees from the fund.
Albritton has defended himself against charges of self-dealing, saying he abstained from voting on his children’s scholarships and they were qualified, despite his above-average income. The year after his daughter began receiving scholarship payments to the University of Texas, the fund stopped revealing the names of scholarship recipients in its annual tax filings. Payments for the Albritton children were still denoted as being for a board member. Regions has refused to release the names of the others who received scholarships after 2013.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile's weekly newspaper.
