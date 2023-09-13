Most college football teams in the state of Alabama have played two games this season, heading into Game 3 this weekend. In the recent past, many of those teams produced 2-0 records during that stretch and used those wins in an effort to build momentum for the remainder of the season.
That’s not true this season. Heading into the third game of the year, 10 of the 16 teams in the state carry 1-1 records. Only three teams — Auburn (with wins over UMass and Cal), Miles (wins over Lane College and Alabama State) and Tuskegee (wins over Ft. Valley State and Kentucky State) — are unbeaten at 2-0.
Faulkner University has played just one game this far and is 0-1, while Jacksonville State is 2-1 and North Alabama is 1-2. Faulkner is the state’s only winless team to this point.
The 1-1 teams are Alabama, South Alabama, Samford, Huntingdon, UAB, Birmingham-Southern, West Alabama, Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Troy.
CRAZY WIN: Alabama A&M picked up its first win of the season last week at home against Lane College. The final score was 51-13 in the 13th annual Louis Crews Classic, but that doesn’t indicate how the game played out.
A&M held a slim 14-7 lead at halftime, but used big play after big play to blow the game wide open in the second half. The Bulldogs, who lost their season-opener 47-13 at Vanderbilt, outscored Lane 37-6 in the second half, including three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. And not just any touchdowns. One came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Marvin Smith and another was scored on a 69-yard punt return by Terrell Gardner.
The Bulldogs are set to play in Mobile on Oct. 7 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium when they face Jackson State for the second straight year in the Gulf Coast Challenge. Kickoff for that game is slated for 4 p.m. This week, A&M travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face Southern University.
MIDWEEK FOOTBALL: College games being played during the week are becoming more common each season as TV networks devise programming to feed the desire of viewers to watch college football games. Perhaps no school in the country has bent its schedule to accommodate such scheduling this season as Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks, led by head coach Rich Rodriguez, are 2-1, having lost at Sun Belt Conference member Coastal Carolina last week 30-16. They are now members of Conference USA and are transitioning to Football Bowl Subdivision status. As a part of that transition, the Gamecocks will not be eligible for postseason participation this season.
So to gain exposure for the program during this time, Jacksonville State officials agreed to play some of its games, both home and away, during the middle of the week. The result led to five of the Gamecocks’ 12 games this season being played during the week — all in a row.
This week, Jax State is idle, but has its homecoming game scheduled Saturday, Sept. 23, against Eastern Michigan. After that game, the midweek scheduling begins, with Jacksonville State playing one game on a Thursday as well as two games on Wednesday and two games on Tuesday.
The midweek run begins on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Sam Houston. The next outing is Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Middle Tennessee. The Gamecocks will then play back-to-back Tuesday night games — Oct. 10 at home against Liberty and Oct. 17 at home against Western Kentucky. The string ends with a Wednesday, Oct. 25, game at Florida International.
COLEMAN CHOOSES ALABAMA: On a team with several Division 1 college prospects, Saraland’s Antonio Coleman was one of the few top recruits on the Spartans’ roster who had not yet announced where he intends to play his college career. That ended on Monday when Coleman, who has been recruited by a large number of big-time programs from across the country, announced on social media he has given his verbal commitment to sign with Alabama.
A 6-foot-2, 265-pound junior, has been a demon on the Spartans’ defense for the past two seasons or more. The play of the defense has been a big reason Saraland, the defending Class 6A state champion, is picked to repeat as state champ this season. That, and a loaded roster that includes 2022 Mr. Football Ryan Williams, also an Alabama Class of 2025 commitment, and quarterback KJ Lacey, a Class of 2025 Texas commit.
Coleman is rated by 247Sports as the No. 11 Class of 2025 overall prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 11 defensive tackle prospect for that class nationally. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 130 overall national prospect for the Class of 2025.
“Since I was a kid I’ve always liked Alabama,” Coleman told BamaCentral.com following his announcement. “I always said that since I was a kid it would be my dream to play for Alabama. I feel I’ve just got to fulfill my dreams at a nice program.”
