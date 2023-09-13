ALABAMA A&M PLAYERS CELEBRATE

ALABAMA A&M PLAYERS CELEBRATE (Photo courtesy of Alabama A&M Athletics)

Most college football teams in the state of Alabama have played two games this season, heading into Game 3 this weekend. In the recent past, many of those teams produced 2-0 records during that stretch and used those wins in an effort to build momentum for the remainder of the season.

That’s not true this season. Heading into the third game of the year, 10 of the 16 teams in the state carry 1-1 records. Only three teams — Auburn (with wins over UMass and Cal), Miles (wins over Lane College and Alabama State) and Tuskegee (wins over Ft. Valley State and Kentucky State) — are unbeaten at 2-0.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

