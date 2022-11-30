Thunderstorms this morning, then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
For a little while last Saturday it appeared things would fall in South Alabama’s favor. The Jaguars defeated Old Dominion 27-20 at Hancock Whitney Stadium for their 10th win of the year, then heard the news James Madison had slammed Coastal Carolina, meaning the Sun Belt Conference championship game would be played at the home of the West Division representative, which would have the better league record.
The final piece to place the Jags in the title game this Saturday would be an Arkansas State win over Troy, and after three quarters the Red Wolves held the lead. But the fourth quarter was a blowout in Troy’s favor and the Trojans will play Coastal for the conference championship.
South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said his team “earned” the loss to Troy, the tiebreaker in this situation, and must live with the consequences. But he is proud of what he has seen from his team this season.
“What a phenomenal change in the momentum and expectations of this football program,” he said after the game. “To be in tight games all season long and find ways to out-execute, out-physical, out-compete a very good Sun Belt league, it’s a great building block. And here’s the most exciting thing: We have so much in us as a football team. Our best football is ahead of us and that’s really exciting, but we’ve got to continue to meet the expectation and raise the standard.”
Bowl possibilities
The predictions as to what bowl destination awaits South Alabama are numerous. A few suggestions include Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl vs. Bowling Green (Athlon) or Middle Tennessee (USA Today) or North Texas (SI.com), as well as the Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Ohio University (Action Network) or Middle Tennessee (CBS Sports). The Boca Raton Bowl against North Texas (Pro Football Network) has been suggested, as has the Frisco Bowl against San Diego State (College Sports Madness) or Utah State (247 Sports). Or maybe the Cure Bowl vs. UConn (Sporting News) or the New Orleans Bowl vs. Western Kentucky (Yahoo Sports and College Football News). We’ll find out Sunday.
Will Freeze contact Batoon?
When new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze begins to assemble his Auburn staff will South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon be considered? Batoon has been on three previous Freeze staffs — at Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Liberty. At South Alabama, Batoon has developed the Jags’ defense into a solid group along with head coach Kane Wommack, a former defensive coordinator himself. The Jags rank No. 5 nationally in rushing defense (87.8 yards per game), No. 11 in total defense (302.8), tied for 14th in scoring defense (19.42 points per game) and No. 55 in pass defense (215.0).
And what about Applewhite?
Last Sunday, Texas State fired head coach Jake Spavital, who was 13-35 in his four seasons at the school, including a 4-8 mark this season. In an article by Chris Vannini on The Athletic website, South Alabama offensive coordinator Major Applewhite was listed among the coaches who may be considered for the job. Vannini noted Applewhite is a former Texas quarterback and was an assistant coach at his alma mater for a while. He was also the head coach at Houston for three seasons, not to mention his time at Alabama under Nick Saban, one year as offensive coordinator (Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa) and two seasons as an analyst before being hired by Wommack at South Alabama as OC.
Thomas commits to Jags
Cottage Hill Christian standout Trent Thomas announced on Twitter Monday he has committed to sign with South Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder was an offensive and defensive standout for the Warriors. Defensively, he collected 130 tackles this past season, including 16 sacks and 15 other tackles for a loss. On offense, he was used as a receiver. It is possible he will play tight end with the Jags as coaches like his athleticism. He is also a standout basketball player along with his twin brother, Tyler, who is also being recruited by South Alabama as a football player. Tyler Thomas is waiting to make his college decision. Playing basketball at the next level is a possibility for him. Trent Thomas averaged 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds a game last season on the court and had basketball offers as well.
South Alabama now has verbal commitments from four Mobile-area athletes. Joining Thomas is McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager, UMS-Wright athlete Cole Blaylock and Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.