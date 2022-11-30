USA Football

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley (2) leaps over a would-be Old Dominion tackler in Saturday's 27-20 victory at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

For a little while last Saturday it appeared things would fall in South Alabama’s favor. The Jaguars defeated Old Dominion 27-20 at Hancock Whitney Stadium for their 10th win of the year, then heard the news James Madison had slammed Coastal Carolina, meaning the Sun Belt Conference championship game would be played at the home of the West Division representative, which would have the better league record.

The final piece to place the Jags in the title game this Saturday would be an Arkansas State win over Troy, and after three quarters the Red Wolves held the lead. But the fourth quarter was a blowout in Troy’s favor and the Trojans will play Coastal for the conference championship.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks

