Following area tournaments that concluded Thursday, 15 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area have qualified for the South Regional of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball tournament to be played at Gulf Shores Sportsplex May 9-12.
The top two teams from each area tournament earned a place in the regional tournament, which will use a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each of the seven classifications at the regional tournament will advance to the state tournament, scheduled May 16-20 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
No locals teams in Class 1A, 2A or 3A advanced to the regional tournament. In Class 4A, Orange Beach, Satsuma and Mobile Christian move on to the regionals, while in Class 5A Gulf Shores, Elberta, St. Paul’s and Faith Academy advanced. In Class 6A, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Theodore and Baldwin County move on, as do Class 7A teams Baker, Daphne, Fairhope and Mary G. Montgomery.
Times of games are not yet known, but here are the first-round matchups involving area teams in the South Regional in Gulf Shores:
CLASS 4A
Orange Beach vs. Dale County, Satsuma vs. LAMP, Mobile Christian vs. Houston Academy.
CLASS 5A
Gulf Shores vs. Headland, Elberta vs. Rehobeth, St. Paul’s vs. Holtville, Faith Academy vs. Brewbaker Tech.
CLASS 6A
Saraland vs. Park Crossing, Spanish Fort vs. Benjamin Russell, Theodore vs. Pike Road, Baldwin County vs. Wetumpka.
CLASS 7A
Baker vs. Daphne, Fairhope vs. Mary G. Montgomery.
AREA RESULTS
Here are the scores of the championship fames of local area tournaments:
CLASS 4A, AREA 1: Orange Beach 9, Mobile Christian 1
CLASS 4A, AREA 2: Satsuma 10, Jackson 0
CLASS 5A, AREA 1: Gulf Shores 10, Elberta 3
CLASS 5A, AREA 2: St. Paul’s 1, Faith Academy 0
CLASS 6A, AREA 1: Saraland 11, Theodore 4
CLASS 6A, AREA 2: Spanish Fort 7, Baldwin County 1
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
