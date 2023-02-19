As the final days of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) South Regional at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and Central Regional at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham near an end, 15 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are still chasing their dream of winning a state basketball championship.
The tournaments were paused for a day off on Sunday but return with a busy schedule of games involving local teams on Monday.
In girls’ play, local teams still in action include UMS-Wright (Class 4A), St. Paul’s (5A), Williamson (5A), Theodore (6A), McGill-Toolen (6A), Foley (7A) and Daphne (7A). In boy’s action, area teams still chasing titles include St. Luke’s (2A), Cottage Hill Christian (3A), St. Paul’s (5A), Vigor (5A), Blount (6A), McGill-Toolen (6A), Baker (7A) and Fairhope (7A).
The schedule of games for local teams includes:
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 20
St. Paul’s vs. Eufaula: This is a South Regional game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum and is a regional semifinal. The game will be played at 9 a.m. The winning team moves on to the regional championship game to be played Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
Williamson vs. Charles Henderson: Another 5A South Regional semifinal, tipoff is set for noon. The winner heads to the regional title game Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
UMS-Wright vs. Jackson: The 12:20 p.m. game is the South Regional 4A championship game. The winner advances to the AHSAA Final Four state semifinal on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.
Theodore vs. McGill-Toolen: A Class 6A South Region title game, set for 9 a.m., the winner from among the two area teams will punch its ticket to the Final Four state semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena to be played at 9 a.m. on March 1.
Foley vs. Daphne: The area Class 7A teams will meet for the Central Regional title at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Tipoff for the game is set for 9 a.m. The winner heads back to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the Final Four state semifinals, set for March 2 at noon.
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 20
St. Paul’s vs. Eufaula: A South Regional semifinal matchup, set for 10:30 a.m., will send the winner to the regional title game, set fort Feb. 22 at 5:45 p.m.
Vigor vs. Charles Henderson: The other 5A regional semifinal, this one set for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff. As with the St. Paul’s-Eufaula game, the winner heads to the regional championship game on Feb. 22 at 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
St. Luke’s vs. Ariton: The Class 2A matchup, which will tipoff at 2:15 p.m., is the South Regional championship game. The winner heads to Birmingham’s Final Four for a Feb. 27 state semifinal at 4:30 p.m.
Cottage Hill Christian vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: The No. 1-ranked Warriors seek the South Regional 3A crown in a 5:45 p.m. game. The winner heads to the Final Four state semifinals on Feb. 28 for a 10:30 a.m. game.
Baker vs. Dothan: The Labaron Philon-led Hornets will play for the 7A South Regional title at 10:45 a.m. The winning team heads to the Final Four state semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on March 2.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Blount vs. McGill-Toolen: This South Regional 6A title game is scheduled for a 10:45 a.m. tipoff. The winner earns a spot in the Final Four state semifinals on March 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Fairhope vs. Central-Phenix City: The Central Regional 7A title game in Birmingham will be played at 10:45 a.m. The winner is two wins away from a state championship, earning a spot in the Final Four state semifinals on March 2 at 1:30 p.m.
