Before “Kick Six” and the “Cam-back,” before “The Kick” and “Bo Over the Top” and “Wrong Way Bo” and before “The Drive,” there was “Punt, Bama, Punt.” And 50 years later, the 1972 Iron Bowl game remains as fresh in the minds of those who played in the game and those who watched it, as the day it was played.
Those who devour the annual rivalry between Alabama and Auburn — which will take place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa — don’t require video to refresh their memories of what happened in the game; it is on a memory loop that instinctively plays when the three-word phrase is uttered. They clearly see Bill Newton block Greg Gantt’s punt attempt and David Langner scoop up the blocked punt and dash into the end zone for an Auburn touchdown. And then do it all again.
As Alabama enters this week’s game with a 9-2 record and a Top 10 ranking and Auburn finds itself needing a win to become bowl eligible — but riding an emotional wave led by interim head coach and former running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams — the 1972 game points out a fact that has been repeated over and over and over in the series: Anything can happen.
It also serves as a reminder as to the hold the game has on both fan bases, with plays and scores and moments recalled quickly and with endearment — unless, of course, your team didn’t win.
The 1972 game is certainly such a game. To review — enjoy it, Auburn fans; sorry, Alabama fans — Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the country and the Tigers were ranked No. 9, but Alabama was a 16-point favorite. Alabama held a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter on scoring runs by Steve Bisceglia (3 yards) and Wilbur Jackson (5 yards) and a 29-yard field goal by Bill Davis. Interestingly, Roger Mitchell blocked the extra-point attempt after Alabama’s first TD.
Gardner Jett kicked a 42-yard field goal in the fourth period to trim the Alabama lead to 16-3. And then the game picked up its catchphrase. Late in the game, Newton blocked a Gantt punt attempt, and Langner picked up the ball and returned it 25 yards for a TD. The Auburn defense held Alabama on its next possession, and Newton and Langner repeated their efforts, Langner returning the second block for a 20-yard TD.
“It is blocked! It is blocked!” Auburn announcer Gary Sanders yelled into the microphone following the second block. “It’s caught on the run and he’s going to score. David Langner! David Langner scores and Auburn has tied the game! Roger Mitchell blocked the kick and it’s 16-16 and the entire Auburn team has come out to get David Langner,” Sanders said, incorrectly identifying Mitchell as the player who blocked the punt.
As Jett lined up to kick the extra point, which would prove to be the deciding point, Sanders suggested it was “one of the biggest point-afters you’ll even want to see; what a big one.”
Even today, 50 years later, Bill Newton is congratulated regularly for his part in the Punt, Bama, Punt game.
“I’m still in awe about people who hear my name and associate me with the game — ‘Are you the Bill Newton?’” Newton said in a telephone interview. “It’s been 50 years and there are a lot of people who are dead and gone who lived through that era, but it is still remarkable to me that the history of that game still continues with the people who were involved with it.”
At the time, Newton said he didn’t recognize the impact the game would have on fans. He rode the team bus back to Sewell Hall, then the athletic dorm, from Legion Field in Birmingham. There was a crowd of fans waiting for them. But it was the following day, when he was requested for countless interview requests that the magnitude of the game hit home with him.
“I knew I played a good game and I knew I blocked the two punts,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t know that until they reviewed the films and saw that I had blocked the two punts. … The whole story of the game stands out to me. We played a hard game. Our defense never gave up. We still had the confidence that if we turned the ball over that our offense could score. And we never counted ourselves out even though we were down 13 points, 16-3.
“… I’m not just being humble, but I can’t attribute it to me. David Langner, Johnny Simmons, Dave Beck, Dany Sanspree, Ken Bernich — all those guys that were there played a helluva game, along with me. There were a lot of standouts in that game. David Langner had two interceptions and ran the ball back and all the tackles that were made. It was some kind of awesome game by our defense that contributed to the win.
“When I think back to the game, I just happened to be the one who was in position to accomplish the blocks. I’ve lived with it but I’d still like to share it with all the others because had they not done their job it would be insignificant, it really would. Everybody did their job.”
In the years that followed, there would, of course, be the Kick Six game at Jordan-Hare, along with the Bo Over the Top win, as well as the Wrong Way Bo win for Alabama and The Kick, Van Tiffin’s 52-yard field goal to beat Auburn.
But Punt, Bama, Punt — bumper stickers with the slogan remained on cars for years afterward — still stands out as the best of the series. Certainly, it does for Newton.
“I’m going to tell you this: I don’t know about the Kick Six, and I was there at that game,” he said. “When I was coming out of the stadium in Tuscaloosa after the Cam-back [2010 Auburn win] when Cam [Newton] led them back, and that was a national championship season, but I was walking down the steps and the Alabama fans had left. There was one lady that came up to me and said, ‘Bill, this was a great game, but there will never be one as great as Punt, Bama, Punt.’ That sticks with me. The Kick Six, that was one guy making one play, but to come back with consecutive punt blocks in a situation where we had to score, I think really has one up on that. It sure does. But that’s just me.
“Even at the time, we were playing against Bear [Bryant]. Of course, [Nick] Saban is the [coaching] god now, but that was an awesome time when we were facing one of the greatest generals in football and Shug [Jordan] put his Davids out there to beat Goliath.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
