BILL NEWTON BLOCKS PUNT

Before “Kick Six” and the “Cam-back,” before “The Kick” and “Bo Over the Top” and “Wrong Way Bo” and before “The Drive,” there was “Punt, Bama, Punt.” And 50 years later, the 1972 Iron Bowl game remains as fresh in the minds of those who played in the game and those who watched it, as the day it was played.

Those who devour the annual rivalry between Alabama and Auburn — which will take place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa — don’t require video to refresh their memories of what happened in the game; it is on a memory loop that instinctively plays when the three-word phrase is uttered. They clearly see Bill Newton block Greg Gantt’s punt attempt and David Langner scoop up the blocked punt and dash into the end zone for an Auburn touchdown. And then do it all again.

