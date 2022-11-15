Prep football

Faith Academy is headed to the Class 5A quarterfinals

 Tommy Hicks

Heading into this week’s slate of games, there are 52 teams still in the chase for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) seven state football championships. Class 7A has reached the semifinals, while the remaining six classifications are playing quarterfinal games this week.

Each of the 26 games slated this week will be played on Friday with the exception of the UMS Wright at Charles Henderson game in Troy which will be played on Thursday.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.