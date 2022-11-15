Heading into this week’s slate of games, there are 52 teams still in the chase for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) seven state football championships. Class 7A has reached the semifinals, while the remaining six classifications are playing quarterfinal games this week.
Each of the 26 games slated this week will be played on Friday with the exception of the UMS Wright at Charles Henderson game in Troy which will be played on Thursday.
Seven teams from the Lagniappe coverage area remain in the playoffs, but they are involved in just five games as St. Paul’s plays at Theodore in Class 6A and Faith Academy plays at Gulf Shores in Class 5A. The other games involving local teams include the UMS-Wright at Charles Henderson game in Class 5A, Mobile Christian at Pike County in Class 3A and Homewood at Saraland game in Class 6A.
Here is the complete AHSAA state playoffs schedule for this week:
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (10-2)
Thompson (9-3) at Hoover (11-1)
CLASS 6A
Homewood (10-2) at Saraland (11-1)
St. Paul’s (7-5) at Theodore (12-0)
Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)
Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (10-2) at Gulf Shores (11-1)
UMS-Wright (12-0) at Charles Henderson (10-1) (Thursday)
