The Alabama Conservation Advisory Board (CAB) will conduct its second scheduled meeting of 2023 this Saturday. The meeting will take place at the Randolph School Thurber Arts Center, 4915 Garth Road Southeast in Huntsville.
CAB assists in formulating policies for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), examines all rules and regulations, and makes recommendations for their change or amendment. This includes hunting seasons and bag limits.
Registration for those wishing to address the board will be 8-8:30 a.m. The meeting will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Attendees with printed information they wish to share with CAB members are encouraged to bring 16 copies of the material for distribution. Please ensure your name and contact information are included on each copy.
The board is comprised of 10 members appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey for alternating terms of six years. Joseph Dobbs Jr. currently serves as chairman. Additional CAB members include Ben C. Stimpson Jr. of Mobile and Gary Wolfe of Fairhope. ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship, a University of South Alabama graduate, serves as ex-officio secretary.
If Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations are needed, please contact Betsy Jones at 334-242-3486 or betsy.jones@dcnr.alabama.gov.
ADCNR’s David Rainer has written an interesting story about a 600-pound-plus bluefin tuna that was recently unloaded at the Orange Beach Marina dock. Johnny Greene, captain of the 65-foot-long sport fishing charter boat Intimidator, discussed how difficult it is to not only hook a giant fish like this but to also get it onboard.
Greene said anglers in the Gulf of Mexico are allowed a very small incidental bluefin catch of about five fish annually. With this catch, the Intimidator already reached its allowance.
On a trip out the previous week, the Intimidator crew hauled in a massive blue marlin. The full story on both catches can be found at outdooralabama.com/articles/orange-beachs-intimidator-lands-giant-bluefin-tuna.
SHRIMPING CLOSED IN STATE WATERS
The Marine Resources Division (MRD) of ADCNR has announced all inside waters are closed for commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting. All inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will reopen to shrimp harvest at 6 a.m. on June 1.
Inside waters are defined as all waters north of a line extending from the Florida-Alabama line westward along the shore to Alabama Point; from there along the Baldwin County beaches of the Gulf of Mexico to the intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on Fort Morgan Peninsula, known as Mobile Point (30°-13.46’N, 88°-01.72’W); from there following the Territorial Sea Line across the mouth of Mobile Bay to Dauphin Island (30°-14.77’N, 88°-04.48’W); from there along the Dauphin Island beaches of the Gulf of Mexico to the intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on the west point of Dauphin Island (30°-13.72’N, 88°-19.81’W); and from there following the Territorial Sea Line southwest to the intersection with the Alabama-Mississippi state line (30°-12.82’N, 88°-23.54’W).
Licensed live bait dealers are reminded the taking of live bait north of a line beginning at the northern shore of East Fowl River running along the northern edge of the Fowl River Channel to Marker No. 2 in the Fowl River Channel then southeasterly to Middle Bay Light and then northeasterly to Great Point Clear is prohibited during this closure except by permit holders in the Special Permit Area in the Mobile Ship Channel. Recreational shrimp vessels possessing a Special Live Bait Permit may only take 1 gallon of shrimp per boat per day.
Special Live Bait Area Permits are only available at the MRD office on Dauphin Island. For more information, call 251-861-2882.
FISHERY DISASTER RELIEF PROGRAM
The MRD is currently accepting applications for disaster assistance to eligible affected individuals and businesses under the 2019 Consolidated Appropriations Act (PL 116-6) and the 2019 Supplemental Disaster Appropriations Act (PL 116-20). This is for losses suffered by Alabama’s marine fishing industry in 2019 because of freshwater intrusion.
This program was developed to assist Alabama fishery-related businesses impacted by the freshwater intrusion in overcoming economic losses. Those engaged in commercial fishing, seafood processing, non-retail seafood dealers, live-bait dealers, oyster aquaculture, seafood aquaculture and commercial party boats (charter for-hire) are encouraged to apply.
“I am very thankful that these funds have finally been released by NOAA Fisheries and the Office of Management and Budget,” Blankenship said. “This has been a long time in coming. Right after the floods in 2019, we worked with our coastal congressional delegation to secure these much-needed funds. I am glad the funds will now be able to be distributed to the impacted fishermen and seafood dealers in Alabama.”
Only Alabama residents and tribal members who are licensed as saltwater commercial fishermen (those who possess licenses for fishing, taking/catching of oysters, taking/carrying shrimp, gill net fishing and crab catching), seafood or oyster aquaculture operators, non-retail seafood dealers or processors, live-bait dealers and for-hire vessel owners/operators are eligible to participate in the program.
Completed applications and supporting documentation can be mailed, shipped or hand delivered to the MRD office located at 999 Commerce Drive, Gulf Shores, Alabama, 36542. Applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, June 2. Completed applications can also be hand delivered by 5 p.m. that day. Electronic copies (including email) will not be accepted. For more information about the program, including FAQs and the application form, visit outdooralabama.com/2019-flood-relief.
