Now that the World Cup trophy has come to America — well, at least to South America — the attention of local soccer fans will soon turn toward the Association Football Club of Mobile (AFC Mobile).
For those not familiar with the program, AFC Mobile competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). The Azaleas are part of the powerful Gulf Coast Conference.
“We finished in fifth place, just outside of the NPSL playoff spots with 13 points,” board member Michael Lynch told Lagniappe. “Our 4-7-1 record was deceiving, as we scored 19 goals but allowed just 20.
“We were real close to the playoffs. It got out of our control at the end of the season. It is always a tough spot to be in.”
Jacksonville won the conference with an 11-0-1 record. The Armada would go on to capture the NPSL South Region playoffs over representatives from the Heartland Conference, Lone Star Conference and Sunshine Conference. The NPSL had 92 members compete last season in its national league, across four regions and 13 conferences.
The other teams in the Gulf Coast Conference in 2022 were Southern States Stars from Hattiesburg, New Orleans Jesters, Pensacola FC, Florida Roots from Panama City, and Tallahassee SC.
“I do not know of any major changes,” Lynch said. “We might add some new teams. Biloxi dropped out in 2021. I’m also not sure about Pensacola for the next season.”
In November, it was announced the NPSL is the first men’s national league currently designated as Tier 1 by the United States Adult Soccer Association. Tier 1 is considered to be superior in performance, professionalism, minimum standards, financial stability and sustainability.
WORLD CUP FEVER
Lynch said there is normally a big uptick in interest in soccer following the World Cup. However, the fact the tournament was played in the winter and not in the summer this time may dampen the impact.
“This was an odd World Cup,” Lynch said. “Not only was it a different part of the year, but the time difference made it tough, too.
“I am a member of the American Outlaws in Mobile, which is the official supporter group of the U.S. men’s and women’s teams. We watched the games at O’Daly’s Irish Pub in downtown Mobile. It was a packed house, and the mayor even came one time when the U.S. played.”
A recent Washington Post poll seems to indicate soccer’s appeal continues to grow. While it ranks fourth in the U.S. in popularity, it is easily the most-followed sport around the globe with an estimated 3.5 billion fans. According to the newspaper poll, football (36 percent) was the fan favorite, ahead of basketball (12 percent), baseball (11 percent) and soccer (8 percent). However, when age is added into the equation, soccer was the most popular among adults under the age of 30.
“I am not surprised by the poll,” Lynch said. “Our youth are growing up in the game. There are a number of different [soccer] academies in Mobile and Baldwin counties. There are so many kids playing soccer now.
“I have always been a fan of the game, even before joining the AFC Mobile board in 2015. I used to pull for the Pensacola team before then.”
Lynch thinks the impact of the World Cup will continue to grow in the future. The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
“The difference next summer will come when the U.S. starts playing friendlies [a match that has no competitive value attached to it] and then when qualifying matches become massive,” he said. “Having the World Cup puts the game in peoples’ minds and creates a lot of interest.”
THIS COMING SEASON
AFC Mobile will start its campaign in the middle of May around Mother’s Day. The 2023 schedule, which runs through July, will be announced soon.
“We are still doing interviews for our next coach,” Lynch said. “We will begin to build our roster once we hire a coach.”
Lynch said most of the players come from college teams.
“Some of them are home for the summer,” Lynch said. “When the overseas players are not going home, the NPSL keeps them fit.”
The AFC Mobile staff will reach out to college coaches and see who could fill out the local roster.
“We will start announcing our players as we get closer to the season,” Lynch said. “Most will have commitments by then. We usually end up with 25 to 30 on the roster.”
AFC Mobile will continue to play its home games at the Archbishop Oscar H. Lipscomb Athletic Complex (3610 Michael Boulevard in Mobile). A move to the Mobile County Soccer Complex (3701 Halls Mill Road) is expected in the future.
“There are plans for a 1,500-seat stadium at the county complex,” Lynch said. “That would go with another nine fields at the facility.”
AFC Mobile assumed management of the site in 2020.
“We are still helping with the county complex,” Lynch said. “We handle the schedules and use of the fields. We have a contract with another company to manage the fields. It is like managing a golf course. It requires a lot of attention.”
A youth soccer academy was also formed in 2020. The AFC Mobile Academy works to develop soccer players of all ages in Mobile and the surrounding areas through a unified system of coaches, teams and training philosophies.
“The ages range from 3- and 4-year-olds to high school players,” Lynch said. “We play friendly games with the Rangers in Baldwin County, as well as against Mobile United and Mobile Rush. We are fortunate to have a lot of youth leagues in Mobile.”
AFC Mobile has previously worked with organizations such as the LendingTree Bowl and Palmer-Williams Group to host youth clinics at the county complex. For more information, visit afcmobile.net.
