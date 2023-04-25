The two-day Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state tennis tournaments for Class 1A-3A and Class 6A concluded Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center. Almost. Two matches were postponed and will be played Friday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, including the Class 6A boys’ No. 1 singles match involving Spanish Fort’s Goodwin Holley and Mountain Brook’s Luke Schwefler. There is also a 6A boys’ double match to be completed in Montgomery on Friday.
Several teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advanced to the state tournament. In Class 1A-3A girls’ competition, Lauderdale County won the state championship, with St. James taking the boys’ 1A-3A state crown. In Class 6A, Mountain Brook dominated both the boys’ and girls’ competition, winning state titles.
No players from the local area came away with individual state crowns, though Spanish Fort’s Holley has a shot on Friday.
In Class 1A-3A girls, St. Luke’s tied for sixth and Bayshore Christian finished eighth, while in Class 1A-3A boys, Bayshore finished ninth. In Class 6A girls, St. Paul’s finished third and McGill-Toolen tied for fifth, while in boys; 6A play Spanish Fort was fourth, St. Paul’s finished sixth and McGill tied for 11th.
The Class 4A-5A and Class 7A state tournaments will take place at Mobile Tennis Center on Thursday and Friday.
Here are the results from the Class 1A-3A and Class 6A boys’ and girls’ state tennis tournaments. Results listed reflect the finish of area athletes only:
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lauderdale County 53, 2. St. James 32, 3. Providence Christian 32, 4. Indian Springs 14, 5. Whitesburg Christian 13, T6 Mars Hill Bible, St. Luke’s 8, 8. Bayshore Christian, 9. Decatur Heritage 2.
No. 1: Ella Bentley, St. Luke’s, lost in championship match; Anna Elise Sherrod, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Sarah Beth Williams, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 3: Anne Adamson, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 4: Emily Adamson, Bayshore, lost in semifinals.
No. 5: Kathryn McCammon, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 6: Megan Adcock, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 1: Anne Elise Sherrod-Sarah Beth Williams, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Anne Adamson-Emily Adamson, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 3: Kathryn McCammon-Megan Adcock, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
TEAM RESULTS: 1. St. James 65, T2. Providence Christian, Indian Springs, Alabama School for Cyber Tech 18, 5. Covenant Christian 17, 6. Faith Christian 9, T7. Decatur Heritage, Shoals Christian 6, 9. Bayshore Christian 0.
No. 1: Zachary Butcher, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Peter Gardner, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 3: Jeffrey Johnson, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 4: Henry Rainer, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 5: Jake Graves, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 6: Owen Monroe, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 1: Zachary Butcher-Henry Rainer, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Jeffrey Johnson-Jake Graves, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 3: Henry Rainer-Owen Monroe, Bayshore, lost in quarterfinals.
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Mountain Brook 84, 2. Decatur 52, 3. St. Paul’s 36, 4. Northridge 32, T5. McGill-Toolen, Gardendale 17, T7. Trinity, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 15, 9. Altamont 12, 10. Pell City 9, T11. Cullman, Pike Road 5, T13. Benjamin Russell, Ft. Payne 2, 15. Hazel Green 0.
No. 1: Emma Jane Hamilton, St. Paul’s, lost in semifinals; Kate Wilbur, McGill, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Lilly Kidder, McGill, lost in championship match; Graced Swain, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 3: Emme Clement, St. Paul’s, lost in championship match; Juliet Galla, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 4: Livy Ferguson, St. Paul’s, lost in semifinals; Clare LaCour, McGill, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 5: Pearce Graf, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals; Mae LaCour, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 6: Lucy LaCour, McGill, lost in semifinals; Isabella Farmer, lost in first round.
No. 1: Emma Jane Hamilton-Emme Clement, St. Paul’s, lost in semifinals; Lilly Kidder-Juliet Gala, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 2: Grace Swain-Livy Ferguson, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals; Kate Wilbur-Molly Heard, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 3: Pearce Graf-Amelia Rivers, St. Paul’s, lost in championship match; Clare LaCour-Lucy LaCour, McGill, lost in quarterfinals.
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Mountain Brook 84, 2. Homewood 49, 3. Trinity 46, 4. Spanish Fort 42, 5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, 6. St. Paul’s 23, 7. Hartselle 21, 8. Muscle Shoals 14, 9. Northridge 13, 10. Pell City 12, T11. McGill-Toolen, Cullman 8, 13. Decatur 4, T14. Hazel Green, Oxford 2, T16. Ft. Payne, Gadsden City, Buckhorn 0.
No. 1: Seth Davis, McGill, lost in second round; Goodwin Holley, Spanish Fort, will play fort state title in Montgomery on Friday; Phillip Brutkiewics, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 2: Glenn Holley, Spanish Fort, lost in semifinals; Thomas Brutkiewics, St. Paul’s, lost in championship match; Parker Hart, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 3: Anders Trice, St. Paul’s, lost in semifinals; Jake Miller, Spanish Fort, lost in second round; Charlie Kidder, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 4: Bragg Hanke, St. Paul’s, lost in first round; Maysun Marino, Spanish Fort, lost in quarterfinals; Austin Jackson, McGill, lost in quarterfinals.
No. 5: Nash Thomas, Spanish Fort, lost in quarterfinals; Murphy Freedman, St. Paul’s, lost in first round; Gervaze Murphy, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 6: Jacob Thom, Spanish Fort, lost in championship match; Michael Smith, St. Paul’s, lost in semifinals; Hogan Hodges, McGill, lost in first round.
No. 1: Phillip Brutkiewics-Anders Trice, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals; Goodwin Holley-Gillen Holley, Spanish Fort, lost in quarterfinals; Seth Davis-Austin Jackson, McGill, lost in second round.
No. 2: Jake Miller-Maysun Marino, Spanish Fort, lost in the championship match; Thomas Brutkiewics-Michael Smith, St. Paul’s, lost in quarterfinals; Parker Hart-Charlie Kidder, McGill, lost in semifinals.
No. 3: Jacob Thom-Nash Thomas, Spanish Fort, lost in quarterfinals; Bragg Hanke-Patrick Wilson, St. Paul’s, lost in first round; Charles Harrison-Hogan Hodges, McGill, lost in first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.