The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ state soccer playoffs begin with first-round matchups this week. Twenty-eight teams (14 girls, 14 boys) from the Lagniappe coverage area qualified for the playoffs.
Here is the schedule of matches as listed on the AHSAA website for the first round. Two matches — one each in Class 5A boys and Class 5A girls — were not posted as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, nor were the Class 7A boys matchups for the local area. Each team’s season record when available is listed in parenthesis:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A-3A
Providence Christian (10-6-3) at Cottage Hill Christian (12-4-2), Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
St. Luke’s (8-7-5) at Houston Academy (17-1-4), Tuesday, May 2, 5 p.m.
CLASS 4A
St. Michael (15-4) at Montgomery Catholic (13-5), Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity (12-4-3) at Orange Beach (17-3), Monday, May 1, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Eufaula at Gulf Shores (16-9), Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Theodore (1-8) at Spanish Fort (19-1-2), Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.
Robertsdale at Saraland, Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Fairhope (10-4) at St. Paul’s (17-2-3), Monday, May 1, 6 p.m.
Baker at McGill-Toolen (13-5), Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS
CLASS 1A-3A
Providence Christian (11-2-1) at St. Luke’s (17-6-1), Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
Cottage Hill Christian (8-7-1) at Houston Academy, Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Montgomery Academy (14-5-1) at Bayside Academy (13-1-3), Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael at Trinity (19-6-1), Tuesday, May 2, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Eufaula at Gulf Shores (20-6), Tuesday, May 2, 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Robertsdale (4-10-3) at Theodore (13-1-3), Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.
Murphy (3-5) at Spanish Fort (15-5), Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.