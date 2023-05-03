The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state golf playoffs heads to sub-state play next week, with events scheduled Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9. The opening round of the playoffs in boys’ and girls’ competition took place this week at various sites with sectional tournaments.
The sub-state tournaments will also be spread out across the state, with teams in the Lagniappe coverage area participating at stops including Azalea City in Mobile, Rock Creek in Fairhope, Craft Farms in Gulf Shores, Lagoon Park in Montgomery, Cambrian Ridge in Greenville (Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail), Capitol Hill in Prattville (RTJ Golf Trail) and Highland Oaks in Dothan (RTJ Golf Trail).
The Class 1A-2A boys’ sub-state is at Cambrian Ridge on May 8, with Class 3A at Lagoon Park (May 8), Class 4A at Rock Creek (May 8), Class 5A at Craft Farms (May 9), Class 6A at Capitol Hill (Legislator Course, May 8) and Class 7A at Azalea City (May 9). The Class 1A-3A girls’ sub-state is at Highland Oaks (May 8), with Class 4A-5A at Lagoon Park (May 8), Class 6A at Capitol Hill (Senator Course, May 9) and Class 7A at Azalea City (May 9).
The top two teams and the top two individuals (not members of qualifying teams or not part of the designated members of a qualifying team whose scores count toward the team total) will advance to the state tournament which is slated May 15-16 at Grand National Golf Course (RTJ Golf Trail) in Opelika.
Several teams and players from the local area fared well in the recent sectional tournaments. Here are some of the results involving local teams and players:
BOYS
CLASS 4A at Highland Oaks
Team: 1. Bayside Academy 313, 2. Houston Academy 324. Individuals: 1. Luke Ferguson, Bayside, 71. Individual qualifiers: Joshua Burroughs, Satsuma; Jack Harris, Bayside; Carter McCollough, St. Michael.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.