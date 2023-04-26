Nine teams from the Lagniappe coverage area won the best-of-three Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) baseball playoffs series this weekend, earning a spot in the second round of play.
A total of 14 teams from the area qualified for the playoffs from Class 1A through Class 6A. This week, Class 7A joins the playoffs, with four local teams participating.
The area teams advancing to the second round of Class 1A-6A playoffs include Bayshore Christian and St. Luke’s in Class 2A, Cottage Hill Christian in Class 3A, Satsuma and UMS-Wright in Class 4A, St. Paul’s in Class 5A and Saraland and Spanish Fort in Class 6A.
Bayshore Christian, which won the Class 1A state crown the past two seasons but moved up to 2A this year, defeated Ranburne 10-0 and 4-0. The Eagles (21-4) are the top-ranked team in 2A heading into the playoffs. St. Luke’s (9-12) defeated Oakman, winning 6-0 and 9-8.
Satsuma (15-9) defeated Oak Grove 1-0 and 15-5 to advance, while Bayside Academy (20-7) swept Handley 15-0 and 9-3. UMS-Wright (21-11) needed three games to top Munford on the road. The Bulldogs lost the first game 2-0 but bounced back to win the next two 6-2 and 11-1.
St. Paul’s was the only local 5A team to win its first-round series. The Saints (20-7) defeated Marbury 12-2 and 8-6. Sylacauga defeated Elberta 1-0 and 4-2, Shelby County topped Gulf Shores 7-4 and 9-4 and Holtville outlasted Mobile Christian. The Leopards won the first game 11-0, but Holtville won 13-3 in the second game and 12-6 in the deciding game.
Saraland (24-8) topped Brookwood 3-1 and 2-1, while Spanish Fort defeated McAdory. The Toros (22-14) lost the first game 3-2 but came back with wins of 7-1 and 7-5 to advance. Hueytown defeated Faith Academy, winning 6-0 in the opener, losing to the Rams 6-5, but getting an 8-1 victory in the third meeting. Briarwood Christian swept Baldwin County 13-3 and 3-1.
Here is this week’s schedule of the best-of-three series involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. Class 1A-6A features second-round games, with first-round games for Class 7A:
CLASS 2A
Bayshore Christian (21-4) at Pike Liberal Arts (20-10), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed.
Wicksburg (16-7) at St. Luke’s (14-14), Friday, 1 and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed.
CLASS 3A
Providence Christian (17-8) at Cottage Hill Christian (9-12), TBA.
CLASS 4A
Trinity (15-10) at Satsuma (16-11), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m., if needed.
Geneva (20-4) at UMS-Wright (21-11), Friday, 4 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed.
CLASS 5A
St. Paul’s (20-7) at Tallassee (12-12), TBA.
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort at Northridge (24-9), TBA.
Saraland (24-8) at Helena (14-18), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed.
CLASS 7A
Baker (22-13) at Prattville (20-14), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed.
Smiths Station (21-14-1) at Fairhope (27-9), Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed.
Daphne (15-15) at Central-Phenix City (27-8), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed.
Enterprise (20-11) at Mary G. Montgomery (16-12), Friday, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
