Seventeen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area will continue their football seasons this week in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs. With the regular season complete, teams now face a single-elimination tournament with the hope of stringing five consecutive wins together (four for Class 7A teams) to win a state championship.

As the playoffs get started there are some interesting matchups involving local teams set for the first week of play. For example, UMS-Wright, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, will not only be looking to win its game against Headland this week to continue its quest for a state title, but a win will make head coach Terry Curtis the winningest head coach in Alabama high school history.

