Seventeen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area will continue their football seasons this week in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs. With the regular season complete, teams now face a single-elimination tournament with the hope of stringing five consecutive wins together (four for Class 7A teams) to win a state championship.
As the playoffs get started there are some interesting matchups involving local teams set for the first week of play. For example, UMS-Wright, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, will not only be looking to win its game against Headland this week to continue its quest for a state title, but a win will make head coach Terry Curtis the winningest head coach in Alabama high school history.
Fairhope and Auburn meet in the first round, with Fairhope head coach Tim Carter having coached at Auburn before arriving at Fairhope. There’s more about that matchup in this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week story.
Here are five first-round games involving area teams that provide a storyline beyond the quest to win and advance in the playoffs:
2. Headland at UMS-Wright
Bulldogs’ head coach Terry Curtis has won 346 games as a high school coach, tying him with former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson for the most career victories in the state. Curtis matched Anderson’s total with a 17-8 win over Williamson last Friday night. The win gave the Bulldogs a perfect 10-0 regular-season record. The all-time record will be Curtis’ alone if UMS tops Headland Friday night on the Bulldogs’ home field.
Headland enters the game with a 6-4 overall record and will be a heavy underdog against the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs. Certainly, this is not new ground for UMS, which is making its 24th consecutive playoff appearance under Curtis’ leadership — every year he has been at the school, where he has won 269 of his games. With Curtis as head coach, UMS has produced eight state championships and 18 seasons of 10 or more victories.
3. Mary G. Montgomery at Central-Phenix City
The Vikings have had a season of streaks. They opened the year losing their first four games but are currently on a six-game win streak as they prepare to face Central, which is considered a state championship contender. Will Zach Golson and his MGM team be able to continue their win streak? The Vikings are making their first playoff appearance in 20 years and the school and community have embraced this year’s team, especially during its current win streak. Central was ranked No. 1 in Class 7A earlier in the year and is currently ranked No. 2 in the state with an 8-2 record, its losses coming to IMG Academy in a nationally televised game and to Opelika in overtime. MGM has outscored its opponents 199-69 during its six-game win streak. In its four losses, it was only outscored by 21 points, including two one-point overtime losses.
4. Dothan at Foley
The Lions are making their first playoff appearance since 2015 on the heels of winning the Class 7A, Region 1 crown this season. Foley posted a 5-1 mark in region play, losing only to Baker. The winning record in region play is the Lions’ first since a 5-3 region mark in 2014. The Lions will take on Dothan, which enters the game with a record of 7-3 and a 5-3 record in Region 2 play. Foley also posted a 7-3 overall record this season, improving on a 5-5 mark from a year ago. It is the Lions’ first winning season since 2015.
Mobile Christian at Houston Academy: The Leopards were expected to make the Class 3A state playoffs, but when they had to forfeit four wins when the AHSAA ruled the school had used an ineligible player and then lost their next two games, dropping to 0-7 on the year, it seemed unlikely Mobile Christian would be a playoff team. But the Leopards won their final three games of the year, all region games, and qualified as the No. 4 seed in Region 1. They project higher than a No. 4 seed, but they will go up against Houston Academy, which is 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the state, on Friday on the road.
5. Enterprise at Baker
There are a couple of interesting aspects about this matchup. One, Enterprise posted a 7-3 record in regular-season play in its first season under head coach Ben Blackmon, the former Spanish Fort head coach. Blackmon returns to an area he knows well for Friday’s game. Baker not only reached the playoffs with a 4-6 overall record — all four wins were against region opponents — but its 4-2 region mark made it the No. 2 seed out of Region 1, earning the Hornets a home game in the first round. This marks only the 10th playoff appearance ever for Baker, which has a 1-9 all-time record and has lost its past nine playoff appearances. The only win came in 1984.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.