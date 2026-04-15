AHSAA football

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Wednesday set the schedule for the 2026 football state championship games, which will be played in Mobile at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first time.

In a meeting of the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control, the group announced the new five-day format, which was previously announced, will unfold this way: the four flag football games will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with the two private school state title games played on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The public school state championship games, now in six classifications instead of seven, will feature two games a day on Thursday, Dec. 3, Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5.

Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

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