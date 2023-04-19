The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) baseball playoffs begin this week in Class 1A through Class 6A. The Class 7A playoffs don’t begin until next week.
Each week will feature a best-of-three series played on the home field of one of the participating teams, with the winning teams advancing to the next round of play until reaching the state championship series, which will all be played in Montgomery.
Class 1A-6A features 32 teams taking part in first-round play, while Class 7A will feature a 16-team first round. Next will feature 16 teams in each class, followed by eight, then four (semifinals) and two playing for the state championship the week of May 15-20 on two fields — Paterson Field and Riverwalk Stadium.
Fourteen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area in Class 1A-6A qualified for the state playoffs and will begin play this week. The teams include St. Luke’s (2A), Bayshore Christian (2A), Cottage Hill Christian (3A), UMS-Wright (4A), Bayside Academy (4A), Satsuma (4A), Mobile Christian (5A), St. Paul’s (5A), Gulf Shores (5A), Elberta (5A), Baldwin County (6A), Faith Academy (6A), Saraland (6A) and Spanish Fort (6A). Of those teams, Bayshore Christian, Bayside Academy, St. Paul’s, Gulf Shores, Saraland and Spanish Fort will play at home this weekend.
The teams holding the No. 1 rankings in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) poll of the season heading into the playoffs include Thompson (Class 7A), Oxford (6A), Headland (5A), Priceville (4A), Gordo (3A), Bayshore Christian (2A) and Appalachian (1A).
Bayshore is the only area team ranked No. 1 heading into the playoffs. They are at home against Ranburne. Other local playoff teams holding rankings are Saraland at No. 3 in 6A and Bayside Academy No. 2 in 4A. UMS was No. 6 in 4A, Gulf Shores No. 6 in 5A, Spanish Fort No. 10 in 6A and St. Paul’s No. 8 in 5A.
Here is the schedule for this week’s first-round series of the AHSAA baseball playoffs for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. This is first-round play for teams in Class 1A-6A. First-round play for Class 7A teams will begin next week. All are best-of-three series, with doubleheaders the first day and a third game if needed played the following day. Second-round matchups will be noted with each of the series:
CLASS 2A
St. Luke’s (12-12) at Horseshoe Bend (15-8), Friday, 3:30 and 6 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. (Winner plays winner of Wicksburg-Luverne series.)
Ranburne (8-15) at Bayshore Christian (18-4), Friday, 1 and 3 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. (Winner plays winner of Pike Liberal Arts-Cottonwood series).
CLASS 3A
Cottage Hill Christian (7-12) at Oakman (6-12), Friday, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. (Winner plays winner of Providence Christian-Greensboro series.)
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (18-9) at Munford (18-4), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. Winner plays winner of Geneva-Hale County series.)
Handley (8-11) at Bayside Academy (18-7), Thursday, 3 and 5:30 p.m., Friday, 3 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Bibb County-Slocumb series.)
Satsuma (13-9) at Oak Grove (10-10), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. Winner plays winner of Trinity Presbyterian-Northside series.)
CLASS 5A
Mobile Christian (18-11) at Holtville (18-10), Friday, 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Elmore County-Beauregard series.)
Marbury (13-15) at St. Paul’s (18-7), Friday, 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Valley-Tallassee series.)
Shelby County (14-13) at Gulf Shores (21-10), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Demopolis-Charles Henderson series.)
Elberta (9-17) at Sylacauga (16-6), Friday, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Headland-Greenville series.)
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County (20-14) at Briarwood Christian (19-6), Friday, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Benjamin Russell-Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa series.)
Faith Academy (17-13) at Hueytown (25-9), Friday, 4 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, if needed. (Winner plays winner of Stanhope Elmore-Chilton County series.)
Brookwood (13-15) at Saraland (23-7), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of Helena-Wetumpka series.)
McAdory (17-8) at Spanish Fort (20-13), Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m., if needed. (Winner plays winner of series between Area 6 winner and Area 4 runner-up).
