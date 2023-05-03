The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ soccer playoffs began last week with Class 6A competition. The first round of the playoffs continued Monday and Tuesday for each of the other classifications and some second-round play in Class 6A.
In 6A girls’ first-round results involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, Spanish Fort defeated Theodore 10-0 and Saraland defeated Robertsdale 2-0. In 6A boys’ play, Theodore topped Robertsdale 2-1 and Spanish Fort beat Murphy 7-0. Other first-round matches were slated Monday and Tuesday. Results from Tuesday’s matches were not available at press time.
In Class 1A-3A, Providence Christian played at Cottage Hill Christian and St. Luke’s was at Houston Academy in girls’ competition on Tuesday. In 1A-3A boys’ play on Tuesday, Providence Christian visited St. Luke’s and Cottage Hill traveled to Houston Academy.
In Class 4A girls’ competition, Trinity defeated Orange Beach 3-0 on Monday and St. Michael visited Montgomery Catholic on Tuesday. In boys’ play, St. Michael was at Trinity and Montgomery Academy visited Bayside Academy on Tuesday.
In Class 5A girls’ play, Faith Academy defeated Carroll 2-0 on Monday, while Gulf Shores entertained Eufaula on Tuesday. In 5A boys’ competition, Faith Academy topped Carroll 2-1 on Monday and Eufaula was at Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
In Class 6A second-round boys’ competition, Spanish Fort traveled to Theodore on Tuesday.
Class 7A girls’ first-round games included Fairhope edging St. Paul’s 1-0 on Monday and Baker at McGill-Toolen on Tuesday. In Class 7A boys’ play, Davidson slipped past Fairhope 3-2 on Monday and Baker traveled to Daphne on Tuesday.
Third-round play in all classifications is scheduled May 4-6, with the state tournament slated in Huntsville May 11-13.
TRACK STATE FINALS SET
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) outdoor track and field sectional meets were held last weekend, with teams and individual athletes qualifying for the state meets this week. The Class 1A, 2A and 3A state meet will take place in Cullman on Friday and Saturday, with the Class 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A meets at Gulf Shores Thursday through Saturday.
Several athletes from the Lagniappe coverage area fared well in sectional competition. In Class 2A boys, Andrew Burchett of St. Luke’s was first in the 400m (51.03) and 800m (2:00.57) runs. In 2A girls, Kennedy Johnson of St. Luke’s was first in the 200m (26.03) and 400m (59.35) runs. Class 3A boys’ action found Aiden Quave of Cottage Hill Christian finishing first in the javelin throw (135.03) while in Class 4A boys, Michael Moore of Mobile Christian won the 100m (10.99) and 200m (22.59) runs. Ty Postle of Bayside Academy won the 800m (2:00.55), 1,600m (4:31.76) and 3,200m (9:56.18) runs. In 4A girls’ competition, St. Michael’s Tia Acker won the 100m (11.89) and 200m (24.73) runs.
In Class 5A boys, Elberta’s Cameron Osler won the 110m hurdles (15.26), 300m hurdles (41.28) and high jump (5-10). In Class 6A boys, Ryan Williams of Saraland won the 100m (10.69), 200m (21.41) and 400m (47.54) runs. In 6A girls, Saraland’s Morgan Davis won the 100m (12.06) and 200m (24.33) runs, while Janie Ford of St. Paul’s was tops in the 100m hurdles (14.75), 300m hurdles (43.79) and triple jump (38.06).
In Class 7A boys’ competition, McGill-Toolen’s Anthony Eager won the 100m run (10.75), 110m hurdles (14.15), 300m hurdles (39.31) and triple jump (46-05). In Class 7A girls’ competition, Myla Reed of Foley was first in the 100m (11.62) and 200m (24.52) runs. Anna Adams of McGill-Toolen won the 1,600m (5:21.55) and 3,200m (11:44.77) runs, while Emily Wolf of Foley placed first in the discus (124-11) and shot put (37-09.)
AHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS SET
Area tournaments in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball playoffs began Monday and continued on Tuesday. Monday’s play involving area teams included tournaments at Satsuma (4A, Area 2), Gulf Shores Sportsplex (5A, Area 1), Saraland (6A, Area 1) and Baker (7A, Area 1). Results were not available at press time. Tuesday’s schedule of games involving area teams, the results of which were not available at press time, were scheduled at Leroy (1A, Area 1), J.U. Blacksher (2A, Area 1), W.S. Neal (3A, Area 1), Orange Beach (4A, Area 1), Faith Academy (5A, Area 2), Spanish Fort (6A, Area 2) and Fairhope (7A, Area 2). Regional tournament play starts May 9.
