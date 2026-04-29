PREP SOCCER AHSAA soccer postseason advancing TOMMY HICKS Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Apr 29, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ soccer postseason is in full swing, with several teams from the area still alive in a quest for a state championship.Quarterfinal matches are set this weekend. Teams are hoping to reach the state tournament to be held in Huntsville May 6-9. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmw6C6 2C6 E96 C6DF=ED @7 A@DED62D@? A=2J 7@C E62>D 7C@> E96 {28?:2AA6 4@G6C286 2C62 9625:?8 :?E@ E@52J’D W(65?6D52J[ pAC:= ahX >2E496Dik^Am kAmkDEC@?8mvx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ `p\bpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@CE9D:56 |6E9@5:DE a[ |@3:=6 r9C:DE:2? `j w@FDE@? p4256>J g[ q2JD9@C6 r9C:DE:2? `]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ cpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$E] {F<6’D ``[ v6?6G2 _j ~C2?86 q6249 `_[ }6H qC@4<E@? _]k^AmkAm}6IEi uC:52J[ dib_ A]>]i $E] y2>6D 2E ~C2?86 q6249] $E] {F<6’D H:== A=2J E96 H:??6C @7 E@?:89E’D |@?E8@>6CJ r2E9@=:4\(6DE>:?DE6C\~2< |@F?E2:? >2E49[ 52E6 2?5 =@42E:@? %qs]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ dpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt=36CE2 b[ r:EC@?6==6 aj $E] |:4926= a[ u2:E9 p4256>J `]k^AmkAmt=36CE2 c[ r2CC@==\~K2C< `j $E] |:4926= e[ r92C=6D w6?56CD@?\%C@J a]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i $E] |:4926= 2E t=36CE2]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ epk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$E] !2F=’D d[ vF=7 $9@C6D _j $A2?:D9 u@CE d[ $2C2=2?5 _]k^AmkAm$E] !2F=’D d[ $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 `j !:<6 #@25 a[ $A2?:D9 u@CE `]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i !:<6 #@25 2E $E] !2F=’D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ fpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|4v:==\%@@=6? b[ s2A9?6 `j u2:C9@A6 b[ q2<6C _]k^Am kAm}6IEi uC:52J[ cib_ A]>]i pF3FC? 2E |4v:==\%@@=6?j %9FCD52J[ dib_ A]>]i s@E92? 2E u2:C9@A6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ `p\bpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw@FDE@? p4256>J c[ q2JD9@C6 r9C:DE:2? _j !C@G:56?46 r9C:DE:2? `_[ r@EE286 w:== r9C:DE:2? _]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ cpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$E] {F<6’D c[ qF==@4< r@F?EJ _j $2EDF>2 b[ s2=6 r@F?EJ `]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i (6DE>:?DE6C\~2< |@F?E2:? 2E $E] {F<6’Dj $2EDF>2 GD] H:??6C @7 E@?:89E’D $E] y2>6D\uF=E@?52=6 >2E49[ 52E6 2?5 =@42E:@? %qs]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ dpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$E] |:4926= g[ r:EC@?6==6 _j u2:E9 p4256>J `[ q2JD:56 p4256>J _]k^AmkAm$E] |:4926= b[ tF72F=2 _j u2:E9 p4256>J a[ r92C=6D w6?56CD@?\%C@J `]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i u2:E9 p4256>J 2E $E] |:4926=]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ epk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$E] !2F=’D e[ vF=7 $9@C6D bj $A2?:D9 u@CE a[ $2C2=2?5 _]k^AmkAm$E] !2F=’D g[ (6EF>A<2 aj $A2?:D9 u@CE c[ !:<6 #@25 b]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i $A2?:D9 u@CE 2E $E] !2F=’D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ fpk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms2A9?6 b[ s2G:5D@? aj u2:C9@A6 `[ |4v:==\%@@=6? `]k^AmkAm}6IEi %9FCD52J[ f A]>]i pF3FC? 2E s2A9?6j u2:C9@A6 GD] E@?:89E’D |@?E8@>6CJ p4256>J\~A6=:<2 H:??6C[ 52E6 2?5 =@42E:@? %qs]k^Am Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com. Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Follow Tommy Hicks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Yacht Club prepares for 66th annual race Saints top UMS-Wright, advance in playoffs Finally, Longleaf Golf Course to open Mojs, Wang, Birhane claim state titles Auburn still home even for fired coaches Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.