Prep soccer

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ soccer postseason is in full swing, with several teams from the area still alive in a quest for a state championship.

Quarterfinal matches are set this weekend. Teams are hoping to reach the state tournament to be held in Huntsville May 6-9.

Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

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