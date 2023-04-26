The postseason has arrived for Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area softball teams. Area tournaments are the first step in determining the state championships for each of the seven classifications. Area tournaments are set to be played between April 28 and May 4, with the host team setting the dates of competition. Some areas feature just three teams, while others may have four or five teams.
The top two teams in area play advance to the regional tournaments May 9-12 to be played in Gulf Shores, Montgomery, Albertville and Florence. The state tournament is scheduled May 16-21 in Oxford.
Entering the playoffs, Orange Beach, which will host an area tournament, is ranked No. 2 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A poll. The Makos won the past two Class 2A state titles but moved up two spots in the latest AHSAA reclassification. Fairhope, which will host a Class 7A area tournament, is ranked No. 3 in the final AHSAA poll. Other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that were ranked in the final ASWA poll include Saraland (No. 8, 6A), Mobile Christian (No. 7, 4A) and Satsuma (No. 9, 4A).
Local teams receiving votes in the final poll but were not ranked include Alma Bryant (7A), Daphne (7A), Baldwin County (6A) and Spanish Fort (6A).
Most local teams that advance to the regional tournament will play in the Gulf Shores regional. Host teams for local area tournaments include Fairhope, Baker, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Satsuma and Chickasaw. Other area tournament sites for local teams include W.S. Neal, Leroy and J.U. Blacksher.
Here are the area tournament schedules for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Each of the tournaments uses a double-elimination format:
CLASS 1A, AREA 1 at Leroy: May 2: Fruitdale vs. Bayshore Christian, 10 a.m.; Leroy vs. Fruitdale-Bayshore winner, noon; loser’s bracket, 2 p.m.; others, 4 and 6 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 2A, AREA 1 at J.U. Blacksher: May 2: Chickasaw vs. J.U. Blacksher, 9 a.m.; Washington County vs. Clarke County, 10:45 a.m.; losers bracket, 12:30 p.m.; winners bracket, 2:15; other games at 4, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 3A, AREA 1 at W.S. Neal: May 2: Flomaton vs. Cottage Hill Christian, 3 p.m.; W.S. Neal vs. Flomaton-Cottage Hill winner, 4:30 p.m.; losers bracket, 6 p.m. May 4: Games slated at 4:30 and 6 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 4A, AREA 1 at Orange Beach: May 2: Orange Beach vs. UMS-Wright, noon; Mobile Christian vs. St. Michael, 2 p.m.; losers bracket, 4 p.m.; winners bracket, 6 p.m. May 3: Games slated at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 4A, AREA 2 at Satsuma: May 1: Satsuma vs. Escambia County, 1 p.m.; T.R. Miller vs. Jackson, 3 p.m.; losers bracket, 5 p.m.; winners bracket, 7 p.m. May 2: Games slated 4, 6 and 8 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 5A, AREA 1 at Gulf Shores Sportsplex: May 1: Gulf Shores vs. B.C. Rain, noon; LeFlore vs. Elberta, noon; losers bracket, 2 p.m.; winners bracket, 4 p.m. May 2: Games slated at 4 and 6 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 5A, AREA 2 at Faith Academy: May 2: Faith Academy vs. Vigor, 3:30 p.m.; Citronelle vs. St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m.; winners bracket, 7:30 p.m. May 4: losers bracket, 2 p.m.; games also slated at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 6A, AREA 1 at Saraland: May 1: Saraland vs. Blount, 2 p.m.; Murphy vs. Theodore, 3:15 p.m.; losers bracket, 4:30 p.m.; winners bracket, 6:30 p.m. May 2: Games scheduled at 3, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 6A, AREA 2 at Spanish Fort: May 1: Spanish Fort vs. McGill-Toolen, 11 a.m.; Baldwin County vs. Robertsdale, 1 p.m.; losers bracket, 3:30 p.m.; winners bracket, 5:30 p.m. May 2: Games slated for 3, 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 7A, AREA 1 at Baker: May 1: Mary G. Montgomery vs. Alma Bryant, 11:30 a.m.; Baker vs. Davidson, 1:30 p.m.; losers bracket, 3:30 p.m.; winners bracket, 5:30 p.m.; losers bracket, 7:30 p.m. May 2: Games slated for 4 and 6 p.m. (if needed).
CLASS 7A, AREA 2 at Fairhope: May 2: Daphne vs. Foley, 3 p.m.; Fairhope vs. Daphne-Foley winner, 5 p.m.; losers bracket, 7 p.m. May 3: Games slated at 3 and 5 p.m. (if needed).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
