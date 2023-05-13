The South Regional of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state softball tournament, played at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, was completed on Friday. Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advanced out of the regional to the state tournament that begins Tuesday in Oxford. The top two teams from each classification in each of the four regionals will advance to the state tournament.
In Class 7A, Fairhope won the region crown and Daphne was the runner-up, sending both teams to Oxford. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort won the crown, with St. Paul’s winning the regional title in Class 5A. Orange Beach, which won the past two Class 2A state titles but was reclassified as a Class 4A team this year, will return to the state tournament as Class 4A runner-up this year.
The double elimination regional tournaments featured the winner’s bracket champion as the regional champ and the elimination bracket winner as the runner-up.
Here is how each of the teams from the Lagniappe coverage area fared in the South Regional. The scores are listed in order, with the two qualifying teams also listed. There were no qualifiers from the area in the regional tournament in Class 1A, Class 2A or Class 3A:
CLASS 4A
Champ: Houston Academy. Runner-up: Orange Beach.
Orange Beach: Defeated Dale County 19-3, defeated Satsuma 10-0, lost to Houston Academy 1-0, defeated Satsuma 11-1.
Satsuma: Defeated LAMP 10-0, lost to Orange Beach 10-0, defeated Mobile Christian 5-1, defeated Dale County 6-5, lost to Orange Beach 11-1.
Mobile Christian: Lost to Houston Academy 4-1, defeated Montgomery Catholic 8-4, lost to Satsuma 5-1.
