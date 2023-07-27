Prep football

LB Sterling Dixon (9)

 Mike Kittrell

Sterling Dixon, one of the leading Class of 2024 football prospects in the area, informed the Mobile Christian coaches and players following a recent workout he intends to transfer to another school for his senior season.

Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell said Dixon, an Alabama commit, caught everyone by surprise with his decision. Dixon has not yet announced where he intends to enroll and play his final high school season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

