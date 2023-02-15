The current Alabama football dynasty is not over, but the most impressive statistic associated with what Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa is in danger of going extinct.
Here is the astonishing fact: Every player who has signed with Alabama under Saban and played his full career there (whether it be three or four years) has won at least one national championship ring.
The streak goes all the way back to Saban’s first year at Alabama when a star-studded class led by Julio Jones took a leap of faith that a program trapped in mediocrity could rise to greatness in short order.
Of course, they were right.
After a break-even season in 2007, the Tide became a serious championship contender the next season before falling to eventual national champion Florida and Tim Tebow in the SEC Championship Game.
A year later, the Tide kicked down the door, blasting Tebow and the Gators in the SEC title game before completing a perfect season with a win over Texas in the national championship game.
The Tide followed up with national championships in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.
The simple math on that is that there hasn’t been a three-year stretch without a title.
That brings us to today. After the perfect season in 2020, the Tide lost in the national championship game in 2021 and then missed the playoffs in 2022.
So, while players like Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. did not win a national championship during their two seasons as legendary players, they were contributors to the 2020 team and will forever have national championship rings to prove it.
But what about the guys who signed with the Tide just as that 2020 championship season was culminating?
That signing class of 2021 included many big-time recruits, some of whom have already established starring roles at Alabama. The group includes offensive lineman J.C. Latham, rush end Dallas Turner, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Deontae Lawson of Mobile Christian.
All four of those players are talented enough to consider bolting for the NFL after only three college seasons. It’s a virtual certainty that at least one of them will.
That means the clock is ticking to not only reach but win the national championship this season.
All four have SEC Championship rings from 2021 and memories to last a lifetime. But if they don’t add a national championship this year, they will be the group that ends the streak that is the most impressive in college football history.
There’s no reason to think the Tide won’t be a strong contender to get back to the top of the college football mountain next year. When the preseason Top 25 is released, Alabama will be found again in the top five (my guess is No. 2, behind two-time reigning champion Georgia).
It’s not like these players have been a flop. Over the first two years of their careers, they have a combined record of 24-4, with an SEC Championship Game win, a playoff victory and a Sugar Bowl title. Three of their four losses came on the last play of the game, with the other being to Georgia in the National Championship Game, a game the Tide led with nine minutes left. The losses are by 3 points to Texas A&M, 15 points to Georgia, 3 points to Tennessee and 1 point to LSU. They are undefeated against Auburn. They’ve won at least one postseason game in both seasons.
Those are incredibly impressive numbers. But they don’t erase the fact that there are no national championship rings on display for Latham, Turner, McKinstry, Lawson and their signing class that also includes Damon Payne, Ja’Corey Brooks, Christian Leary, Terrion Arnold, Terrence Ferguson, Keanu Koht, Christian Leary, Jalen Milroe, Tim Kennan and Kendrick Blackshear.
It’s an unfair bar for any class. But it’s one that every class before them under Saban’s direction has cleared.
There is one more chance for this group to keep the streak alive and add the ultimate prize to what they’ve already accomplished.
