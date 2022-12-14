Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Alabama’s All-Stars struggled for three quarters but got a spark from an unlikely source to pull out a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium last Saturday.

It marked the return of the annual all-star game to Mobile, where it was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1988-2010. It then moved to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl from 2011-14. In 2015, the game moved to Mississippi for the first time and has been played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the Southern Miss campus in odd years, where it will remain in those seasons. It was played in Montgomery in even years until this season. It is scheduled to return to Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2024 and 2026 as well.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.