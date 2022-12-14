Alabama’s All-Stars struggled for three quarters but got a spark from an unlikely source to pull out a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium last Saturday.
It marked the return of the annual all-star game to Mobile, where it was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1988-2010. It then moved to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl from 2011-14. In 2015, the game moved to Mississippi for the first time and has been played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the Southern Miss campus in odd years, where it will remain in those seasons. It was played in Montgomery in even years until this season. It is scheduled to return to Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2024 and 2026 as well.
The victory was the third in a row for Alabama and upped its control of the series to 25-11.
The Mobile area was represented by two players — Theodore’s Will James and Foley’s Harrison Knight — on the Alabama roster.
Saturday, Mississippi dominated on defense for most of the first three quarters. It was leading 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter and knocking on the end zone again when an unnecessary roughness penalty and ejection on a Mississippi offensive lineman put a spark in the hosts that could not be extinguished by the visitors. Mississippi missed on a 38-yard field goal two plays later and Alabama, starting on its own 21 yard line with 3:55 remaining, drove 79 yards on eight plays in just 1:20 to seal the win.
Alabama, which split playing time between its two quarterbacks — Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian and Earl Woods of Hueytown — inserted both players on offense when they got the ball back for the winning drive. Woods caught a 19-yard pass on first down and another for 6 yards to put Alabama near midfield at its 46.
Facing a fourth-and-4 play at the 46, Vizzina connected with Prattville receiver Kameran Shanks for 33 yards to the Mississippi 21 and three plays later fired a perfect pass in the end zone to 6-foot-5 receiver Davian Dozier for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:35 remaining. Hoover kicker Peyton Argent added the extra point and Alabama led 14-10. Argent followed with a kickoff that sailed into the end zone.
Mississippi, with one last chance, took over at its own 30-yard line and on first down Mack Howard’s pass was intercepted and returned 33 yards by Pinson Valley defensive back T.J. Metcalf to the Mississippi 32. Alabama, which got a 27-yard run up the middle by Parker’s Khalifa Keith two plays later, ran the clock out with the ball inside the Mississippi 10.
Alabama’s defense did its part to keep the host team close, led by Thompson defensive end Peter Woods, who finished with eight tackles with seven tackles resulting in 38 yards in losses for Mississippi. He had two sacks that resulted in 26 negative yards. Woods was named Alabama’s Most Valuable Player.
Bart Edminston of Ocean Springs gave Mississippi the early lead in a mistake-plagued first quarter with a 35-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining in the period.
Alabama’s offense was corralled by the Mississippi defense in the first half. Alabama completed 4 of 5 passes for six yards, rushed for only 14 yards, and turned the ball over three times — two interceptions and one fumble lost. Alabama’s defense was almost as dominating thanks in big part to the pressure applied in the backfield by Thompson’s Woods.
