Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban 

 Photo courtesy of the University of Alabama

Envision a circle that begins in Baton Rouge and continues to Clemson as the border to the east and the north. That tiny slice of the United States is home to 16 of the last 17 national champions in college football.

The area includes champions from LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia and Clemson. The only outlier is Ohio State in 2014.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Sports Writer

Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.