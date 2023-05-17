Envision a circle that begins in Baton Rouge and continues to Clemson as the border to the east and the north. That tiny slice of the United States is home to 16 of the last 17 national champions in college football.
The area includes champions from LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia and Clemson. The only outlier is Ohio State in 2014.
During that stretch, Alabama has won six national titles. Georgia, LSU, Florida and Clemson have two each. Auburn and Florida State each have one.
Right in the middle of that geographical ring of champions is the state of Alabama.
This fact is great for the ego of football fans in our part of the country. But, in the long run, it’s not great for the sport.
It’s extremely hard to get people in Washington or Oregon to care about the sport when no team west of Louisiana has won the national championship since the current class of high school seniors was born.
The same goes for fans on the opposite coast. When is the last time fans in North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey or Massachusetts had a real rooting interest in the college football playoff? The answer is never.
The 2022 season did breathe a little life into the sport. Michigan beat Ohio State for the second year in a row and reached the playoff. TCU had an unlikely undefeated regular season and reached the playoff despite losing in the Big XII Championship Game.
Having fans from Ann Arbor and Fort Worth invested in the playoffs is a step in the right direction.
Even though there was a repeat national champion from the cone of champions, at least Georgia had to beat Ohio State and TCU in the postseason to win the crown this year.
Of course, the blowout championship game was not as entertaining as the previous year’s game against Alabama, but at least a new state got involved in the action.
The 2023 season has the potential to add more new teams to the playoffs.
This could be the strongest year in decades for the PAC-12. Southern Cal has the returning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and a new-found interest in fielding a competitive defense. Oregon has Auburn transfer Bo Nix at quarterback and a strong overall roster. And Utah, which opens the season against Florida, has the talent in place to again challenge for the conference championship.
On the other side of the country, Penn State has the best running back in the country in Nicholas Singleton, and a budding superstar at quarterback in Drew Allar. A trip to Ohio State will be tough, but the Nittany Lions have a playoff-worthy roster.
North Carolina could have its best team in years with future first-round NFL draftee Drake Maye at quarterback.
Notre Dame picked up transfer quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest and should have a chance to challenge for a playoff spot.
Even with all that said, the power of college football continues to reside in the same cone of strength. With Florida State expected to return to prominence and LSU on solid ground under Brian Kelly, that could turn out to be more true than ever. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
It’s not the job of programs like Georgia and Alabama to come back to the pack for the good of the sport.
Other teams have to show the commitment to catch up and become competitive on the national stage. It appears Southern Cal has started to do that.
I’ve never been a believer in the saying it’s good for a sport when a certain team is good. But in the case of a team or teams that represent an entire region of the country, it would be a good development for one of those teams to rise at least to the level of contending for a playoff spot.
Until they do, the cone of dominance will continue to be our part of the country.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
