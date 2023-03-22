In March 2021, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was asked about the possibility of having success in another sport at a school known for being a football dynasty.
“We don’t have to be a football school or a basketball school. We can just win championships,” Oats said. “We’re a championship school.”
At the time, Alabama was still a football school that just so happened to be in the middle of a very good basketball season. Oats’ second Alabama team won 26 games, claimed the SEC regular-season and tournament championship on their way to finishing the season ranked No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll, and received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. A loss to UCLA in the Sweet 16 was a bitter way to end the run, but there was no denying Oats had his breakout season with the Tide.
After going 19-14 last year, the Tide has now risen all the way to the top of college basketball. Alabama has won a school-record 31 games and has reached the Sweet 16.
Following the first weekend of March Madness, it’s almost impossible to consider any other team the favorite to win the national championship.
Alabama beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by 21, then Maryland by 22 in Birmingham to advance to the Sweet 16.
Some experts speculated Maryland’s strong defense could give Alabama trouble. They were right.
Some said Alabama could have a sub-par shooting night. They were right.
Some said All-American Brandon Miller might be more affected by his groin injury than expected. That turned out to be true also.
All those factors added up to the Tide winning by ONLY 22.
Oats has repeatedly said Alabama’s rate of making three-point shots should dictate how many points his team wins by — not whether they win. That is proving to be true.
Of course, Alabama could lose Friday to San Diego State or in the Elite Eight on Sunday. But the Tide losing before making it to Houston for the Final Four seems like a longshot. In fact, for any team other than Alabama to win the national championship, it’s going to require a pretty major upset of the Tide.
For a program that has never even reached the Final Four and has advanced to the Elite Eight only once, that feels like an outlandish statement. But it’s not. This Alabama team is that good and has such depth of talent the entire roster would have to go into a swoon on the same day for the Tide to be vulnerable.
But back to the “championship school” quote by Oats two years ago. It’s no longer a debate: Alabama basketball has risen to the level of Alabama football.
Oats has been at Alabama for four years. It’s fair to throw out the first season when he was establishing his program in Tuscaloosa. (We often do the same when talking about the Nick Saban dynasty, which began in his second year, after a 7-6 record in his first year.) Since that first season under Oats, Alabama has gone 76-26, won two of the last three SEC regular-season and tournament championships, and is the favorite to win the school’s first national championship. That makes Alabama the best basketball program in the SEC over that time period by a large margin.
Over the same period, Alabama football has gone 37-4 with two SEC championships, one national championship and another berth in the SEC championship game.
Added together, that’s four of the last six SEC championships in basketball and football won by the Crimson Tide. The exceptions are Auburn winning the basketball title last year (with Tennessee winning the conference tournament) and Georgia sweeping through the most recent football season undefeated.
Unlike football, basketball success is not remembered for long if it doesn’t include a great postseason run. Oats has not proven to be a great postseason coach yet. He will have a chance this weekend in Louisville and perhaps the following weekend at the Final Four in Houston.
But even before the conclusion of the critical March Madness run, Oats has proven his basketball program can add to the label of Alabama being a championship school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.