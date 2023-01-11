Thirty-eight different colleges have produced at least one player who was selected first overall since the modern NFL draft began in 1960. There is one glaring exception that may not be an exception for long.
Alabama has never had a player taken No. 1 overall, which is why it’s such a huge storyline that quarterback Bryce Young and defensive end Will Anderson are both in the running for that distinction, and could go No. 1 and No. 2 in this year’s draft.
Here’s an example of how odd it is that an Alabama player has never gone No. 1. Among the schools that have had a No. 1 pick are Central Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Fresno State, Tampa, Tennessee State and Tulane.
The SEC schools that have produced a top pick include LSU with three, Georgia and South Carolina with two each, and Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas A&M with one each. Incoming SEC members Texas and Oklahoma have eight No. 1 overall picks between them.
Auburn leads the way in the SEC with four (Cam Newton in 2011, Aundray Bruce in 1988, Bo Jackson in 1986 and Tucker Frederickson in 1965).
Only Oklahoma and Southern Cal with five each have more overall No. 1 picks than Auburn.
Virtually every elite program has at least one alumnus who has been taken No. 1 overall. That includes Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Clemson, Florida State and UCLA.
About the only power programs that haven’t had a top pick since 1960 are Alabama and Florida. Nobody currently in the Florida program appears ready to snap the streak. But Alabama is different.
Anderson is the most decorated player in Tide history, as he became the program’s first two-time unanimous All-American. If the draft was strictly about who are the best players, Anderson would be a virtual lock to be the first player selected. He is certainly more highly rated than Travon Walker, who was the No. 1 pick last year after playing basically the same position for Georgia.
But last year’s draft class was low on quarterbacks who were considered great prospects. That’s not true this year.
Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis are all talented enough to be getting buzz as the first overall pick.
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is also talented enough to be in the conversation for the top selection.
Anderson or Young could make history for the Tide. It would be the final piece for an Alabama program that has accomplished everything else.
Here is a list of the No. 1 overall picks since 1960.
Oklahoma (five) — Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980), Lee Roy Selmon (1976).
Southern California (five) — Carson Palmer (2003), Keyshawn Johnson (1996), Ricky Bell (1977), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ron Yary (1968).
Auburn (four) — Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965).
Stanford (three) — Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971).
LSU (three) — Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960).
Ohio State (three) — Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979).
Texas (three) — Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966).
California (two) — Jared Goff (2016), Steve Bartkowski (1975).
Georgia (two) — Travon Waker (2022), Matthew Stafford (2009).
Miami (Fla.) (two) — Russell Maryland (1991), Vinny Testaverde (1987).
Penn State (two) — Courtney Brown (2000), Ki-Jana Carter (1995).
South Carolina (two) — Jadeveon Clowney (2014), George Rogers (1981).
Virginia Tech (two) — Michael Vick (2001), Bruce Smith (1985).
Michigan (one) — Jake Long (2008).
Nebraska (one) — Irving Fryar (1984).
Notre Dame (one) — Walt Patulski (1972).
Tennessee (one) — Peyton Manning (1998).
Central Michigan (one) — Eric Fisher (2013).
Clemson (one) — Trevor Lawrence (2021).
Florida State (one) — Jameis Winston (2015).
Fresno State (one) — David Carr (2002).
Illinois (one) — Jeff George (1990).
Kentucky (one) —Tim Couch (1999).
Louisiana Tech (one) — Terry Bradshaw (1970).
Michigan State (one) — Bubba Smith (1967).
Mississippi (one) — Eli Manning (2004).
North Carolina State (one) — Mario Williams (2006).
Oregon State (one) — Terry Baker (1963).
Syracuse (one) — Ernie Davis (1962).
Tampa (one) — John Matuszak (1973).
Tennessee State (one) — Ed “Too Tall” Jones (1974).
