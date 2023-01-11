Defensive end Will Anderson (left) and quarterback Bryce Young

Thirty-eight different colleges have produced at least one player who was selected first overall since the modern NFL draft began in 1960. There is one glaring exception that may not be an exception for long.

Alabama has never had a player taken No. 1 overall, which is why it’s such a huge storyline that quarterback Bryce Young and defensive end Will Anderson are both in the running for that distinction, and could go No. 1 and No. 2 in this year’s draft.

