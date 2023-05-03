The NFL draft is always good news and bad news for the colleges that produce the most players.
The good news is the draft, especially the highly publicized first round, is the best source of advertising any college program can receive. Every college recruiter sells the idea that young players can come to his college and develop into multi-millionaire professional players. But only a select few can point to the draft as proof of those promises.
Alabama is one of those schools. That’s why coach Nick Saban makes it a point to be at the draft with his top prospects. When an Alabama player is selected, there’s Saban to offer his congratulations and hammer home the idea that the promises he makes on the recruiting trail come true on draft night.
Since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Tide has had more first-round picks and overall picks than any other college. The total number of first-rounders is now 44 (an average of almost three per year). Over the last seven years, the average is almost four per year (26 total).
Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs extended Alabama’s streak of having at least one first-round pick to 15 straight years. Young became the first Alabama player since the NFL common draft began in 1967 to be selected first overall. He should be an immediate starter for the Carolina Panthers. Anderson went No. 3 to the Houston Texans. Gibbs was the surprise pick of the first round when he went No. 12 to the Detroit Lions.
Young and Anderson became the first pair of teammates from an SEC school to be selected in the first three picks of a draft. Only Auburn’s Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams in 2005 had ever been teammates in the top five of a draft before Young and Anderson.
Alabama and Georgia both finished this year’s draft with 10 players chosen, the most of any college. They were followed by Michigan with nine selections and TCU with eight.
One of those teams is not like the others. Alabama finished last season ranked in the Top 5 in the country. But, unlike Georgia, Michigan and TCU, the Tide did not make the College Football Playoff.
That leads to the bad news for the Tide.
Alabama had 10 players drafted, including three first-round picks, but the Tide still couldn’t reach the playoffs. Now, the task is going to be to try to get back to reaching that goal without Young, Anderson, Gibbs, second-rounder Brian Branch, third-rounders Tyler Steen, Byron Young, Jordan Battle and Cameron Latu, fifth-rounder Henry To’oTo’o and seventh-rounder DeMarcco Hellams. That doesn’t even include quality players like DJ Dale and Emil Ekiyor, who were good enough to earn a Senior Bowl invitation but will begin their NFL careers as undrafted free agents.
Of course, Saban and the Tide have experience replacing great talent with more great talent. This will be the first time the Tide will have to replace the first offensive and first defensive player taken in the NFL draft.
South Alabama continued its impressive streak of now being part of the NFL draft conversation every year. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. was selected in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Wide receiver Jalen Wayne was signed as a free agent by the Buffalo Bills.
Former South Alabama player Cephus Johnson’s remarkable story will continue in Minnesota. Johnson was a star at Davidson High School before signing with South Alabama. He became the Jaguars’ quarterback before losing his starting position. He transferred to Southeastern Louisiana, where he performed well enough to attract the attention of the NFL. Johnson was not drafted, but he was signed by the Vikings. He will begin his pro career as a wide receiver.
Auburn had five players drafted, with each of them either meeting or exceeding their projected draft position. In the case of kicker Anders Carlson, it was a shock he was even on anyone’s radar as a draft pick.
Auburn’s five draftees included Derick Hall to the Seahawks in the second round, Tank Bigsby to the Jaguars in the third round, Colby Wooden to the Packers in the fourth round, Owen Pappoe to the Cardinals in the fifth round and Carlson to the Packers in the sixth round.
Entering the NFL is great for all the players. Now their former college teams have to get busy replacing them.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
