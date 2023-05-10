It turns out the wrong place at the wrong time is the University of Alabama anytime this year.
The number of scandals involving — and crimes allegedly committed by — athletes, former athletes, coaches and even athletic administrators at the school in 2023 is shocking and disturbing.
The string of incidents can’t be explained away as “wrong place, wrong time,” as basketball coach Nate Oats attempted to suggest in the aftermath of the death of a young mother that has landed one Tide player in jail facing charges of capital murder. Two other players are being considered key witnesses.
Within the last two weeks, Matt Self was arrested by the Tuscaloosa police and charged with domestic violence. Self is one of the senior members of the school’s athletic department and the department’s administrator for the football program.
That incident dominated the headlines for only two days, or long enough for the next scandal to hit. The most recent bombshell led to the firing of baseball coach Brad Bohannon.
Bohannon was either intentionally trying to lose a game or games to benefit his gambling partner or he was incredibly careless in providing inside information to a friend. Either offense is justification for his firing.
NCAA rules prohibit “participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”
Evidence suggests Bohannon was on the phone with a man in Cincinnati as the man made a suspiciously large wager on Alabama to lose to LSU.
The bet was placed just before Alabama’s ace pitcher was scratched from the starting lineup. Of course, knowing that fact would be very valuable to a gambler.
Even before the gambling scandal, Bohannon was facing a lawsuit from a former player who alleged his injury was not handled appropriately.
In the aftermath of Bohannon’s firing, Alabama delivered its most impressive series of the year, beating No. 5 Vanderbilt two out of three. That could be a coincidence, but who knows?
The rest of the Alabama baseball season will be played under the shadow of this story, just as the Tide’s historic basketball season was. The details of the incident that left Jamea Harris dead and Alabama basketball player Darius Miles in jail are still not completely clear.
But there is no denying Alabama handled the public relations about the event in a horrendous way. Star freshman Brandon Miller was at the very least at the scene and the weapon used in the shooting was in his car throughout the evening. Yet, his pregame introduction continued to include a teammate patting him down in a mock search for a gun.
Oats’ “wrong place at the wrong time” explanation was cringe-worthy.
The biggest headline of this offseason in football involved freshman Tony Mitchell, who graduated early from Thompson High School to begin his college life. Now his future as a college student is in doubt after he was arrested in Florida during spring break. He was allegedly driving 143 mph in an attempt to elude police in Holmes County, Florida. But that was the least of his problems. Mitchell is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver.
The police body cam video is absolutely heartbreaking. Mitchell does not look like a criminal. He looks like a scared kid who knows he may have ruined what was supposed to be a very promising future. Unless the passenger in his car decides to take responsibility for what police found, it’s unclear when Mitchell would be allowed to attend college, much less play football.
The athletic department is the front porch of any university. Right now, the front porch at Alabama looks like the entrance to a haunted house.
Last week I heard of a diehard Alabama fan and alumnus who has decided that he won’t allow his daughter to consider his alma mater as a college destination. The documentary about Alabama’s sorority rush won’t do anything to enhance that reputation.
The pattern of bad behavior and bad headlines have to stop.
