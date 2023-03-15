It would have been expected if seventh-grader Alex Foster was nervous stepping to the first tee in the recent Gulf Coast Challenge at Lake Forest Golf Course to play the first match of his Baker High School golf career. He wasn’t.
It would be understandable if Foster, playing from the back tees — the tips — struggled with his game. He didn’t.
It would be completely unexpected if, paired with older, more experienced players, as he was, Foster felt a bit intimidated. That wasn’t the case.
Instead, Foster adapted to all the challenges and firsts he faced in the event and not only fared well, but he shot a round of 8-over-par 80, which earned him medalist honors in the tournament. By three shots.
“Not really,” Foster said when asked if he was nervous about his first match and discovering he would be playing from the back tees. “I just said it’s another round of golf and I tried to play through it.”
Last Tuesday, he returned to the course with his Baker teammates and shot a 39 in a nine-hole three-way match at Magnolia Grove against Mary G. Montgomery and Cottage Hill Christian. The Hornets won the match, shooting a 150 score. Baker’s Josh Yim shot a 35 and Gavin Gwin shot 36. They won by nine strokes.
“If I had to guess he was probably more nervous about living up to his own expectations coming in,” Baker head coach Sam Gates said of Foster’s performance at Lake Forest. “He has his own, obviously. I didn’t give him a score I wanted him to play to. I put him at No. 3, right in the middle [of the lineup] and I told him, ‘Just go play. You may get in a group of guys who shoot in the 70s or a group that shoots in the 80s. I don’t know. Just go play golf.’ He was blessed to get paired with a couple of guys who are really good and they are probably five years older than him.
“I texted him [after the tournament] and I told him, ‘It will hit you in a few years what you just did. Right now you’re too young to understand. You just won a golf tournament, and to you, that’s all you did. What you don’t get right now is that every year for the past six or seven years it’s been a junior or a senior that’s won it. It’s never come close to a freshman winning it, much less a middle school kid, especially a seventh-grade kid.’’’
Foster’s sister, Katelyn, is one of the top girls’ junior players in the area and is a senior on the Baker girls’ team. His father, Jason, enjoys the game and Alex said he picked up his interest in the game from his dad. His favorite pro players are Tiger Woods and Jordan Speith, and he said his favorite part about golf is hitting long drives and sticking his wedge shots close to the pin.
“Alex started coming around every now and then to practice about 2020 to watch [Katelyn]. We’d play in putting competitions and stuff and even at eight or nine years old you could tell he knew what he was doing,” Gates said. “Obviously, being around Katelyn and being around the team he learned what we were doing. He took that upon himself. He already had a natural swing. Other than his dad, I think he’s pretty much self-taught, so I think that helps him be more well-rounded mentally. He’s not just ‘woe is me’ if things don’t go his way. He’ll go hunting or he’ll go fishing or he’ll go do something else. He’s still a kid.
“That fearlessness is there. He’s not quite old enough to understand the pressure of it yet. Hopefully, he never does and he can keep it that way, but it’s definitely what sets him apart mentally right now from a lot of other players. He sees the ball and he goes and hits it again wherever it stops. That’s just kind of how he is.”
Foster was matter-of-fact in describing what it was like playing in his first-ever high school match.
“I knew it was going to be pretty long but I just tried to play through it,” he said. “I started to lose my driver but I just got it back and I kept my game together. I made a long birdie putt and then I hit a couple of good shots and made pars out of them, and I just tried to keep pars going. On the last hole, I hit my hybrid from 180 and stuck it to five feet and made my birdie.”
The Gulf Coast Challenge performance earned Foster the No. 1 spot in the Baker lineup for the following match and Gates said he’ll be used in that position a lot, though there will be some times when he’ll play a different spot in the lineup.
“I told him when we left the course [at Lake Forest], ‘It’s yours; own it. Make them come catch you. Make the other boys chase you.’ That will push him and continue to push him this year,” Gates said, referring to putting Foster in the No. 1 spot in the lineup. “And we’ll jostle [the lineup] around this year. All of our kids are from one to seven strokes difference from top to bottom. It’s a constant rotation. This year I’ve got a good core, not where one kid might shoot 120 and another one will shoot 75. They are all in the mid-70s to mid-80s.”
Gates said Foster’s first outing was made more impressive because of the conditions — tight fairways with “the wind blowing like crazy” and playing from unfamiliar and longer tees. Foster was 4-over after a double bogey on the fifth hole, but shot just 4-over over the final 13 holes.
“There’s no hesitation,” Gates said. “I think that’s the difference between him and other players. He just hits it. He picks his club and he sees where he wants it to go and he just hits it. I was talking to his mom [Jennifer] and dad a few times when he was putting. I look away — he was 30 feet away putting — and I look up and he’s getting the ball out of the hole. He is definitely going to be fun to watch.”
As for how he would describe his experiences so far, Foster said, “It’s fun. Everybody’s been nice to me. I like it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.