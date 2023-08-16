Alma Bryant’s Xavier Santiago is taking on an “old-school” approach to his training and preparations for the 2023 Alma Bryant football season. And that makes Hurricanes head coach Bart Sessions smile.
“He’s a tremendous leader and he leads by example,” Sessions said. “He’s the first guy in the building and he’s the last guy to go out of the building. He’s really been that guy since my first week on campus. I’m super proud of him, especially in this day and age, he’s just sticking in there and he works and works and works. Working yourself into becoming a good football player is really becoming a lost art.
“There are people who have immediate success, and it’s easy for those guys to work. As a 10th-grader, Xavier was just your average football player. This year, he’s going to be a man among boys. He’s worked in that weight room. We gave them three or four days off before we started fall camp and I went up [to the school] to get something out of my office and Xavier had called an assistant coach to let him in and he and two other guys were [in the weight room].
“Those kinds of kids are so rare nowadays. They take it upon themselves to work. I’ll come up on a Saturday and he and his brother [Kelvin Martinez], who is a sophomore in our program, are out on the practice field working on their footwork together. That’s special.”
Santiago is a 5-foot-10, 290-pound offensive lineman and he looks the part, though that wasn’t always the case. Sessions said when he first arrived at the school Santiago was of “normal size” for the position but he hadn’t spent much time in the weight room. Now, he practically lives there. Plus, he’s worked hard on his technique and skillset.
“And there are things you can’t see like his knowledge of the game and his understanding of positions,” Sessions said. “He’ll play guard for us, he’ll play center for us and if we need him to go play tackle he’ll go play tackle. He’s played everywhere over the course of the last three seasons because someone has fallen out with an injury and he’s moved over and learned a new spot. He’s a very versatile player and helps us on special teams. If we need him to, he can come over and play some nose guard.”
Santiago said the current coaching staff has a lot to do with his improvement and his attitude toward the game and approach to workouts. He said he now has a purpose behind the work and a desire to help lead a positive turn for the program.
“Coach Sessions came in and he brought a bunch of talent and a bunch of experience and he got us right,” Santiago said. “He got us right in the weight room and on the field. We’ve learned a lot, especially from the people he’s brought around us — college players, NFL players, people who have done football for their entire lives. I feel good about this season.
“I had never lifted weights in my life. I didn’t play football in middle school. I started getting in there and I started seeing everything going up in my maxes [in weight lifted]. I felt good and I started to love the weight room. I started getting in there twice a day and I was working out more than anybody else around me. I’m up at the top of my class right now. I feel big, I feel good and I had a really good offseason. I feel good overall. I just had to make a plan, stick to it and be consistent. That’s all it really is when it comes to getting in shape and building your body up for football.”
