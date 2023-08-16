Alma Bryant

Alma Bryant High School Hurricanes

Alma Bryant’s Xavier Santiago is taking on an “old-school” approach to his training and preparations for the 2023 Alma Bryant football season. And that makes Hurricanes head coach Bart Sessions smile.

Xavier Santiago, Alma Bryant

“He’s a tremendous leader and he leads by example,” Sessions said. “He’s the first guy in the building and he’s the last guy to go out of the building. He’s really been that guy since my first week on campus. I’m super proud of him, especially in this day and age, he’s just sticking in there and he works and works and works. Working yourself into becoming a good football player is really becoming a lost art.

