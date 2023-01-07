Former Vigor High School and Auburn University standout Willie Anderson is among the 15 modern era finalists for induction in the Class of 2023 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This marks the second consecutive year Anderson has earned finalist status for the Pro Football HOF.
Anderson is one of two offensive linemen on the list, joining Joe Thomas.
Also making the list of finalists is former Troy State standout DeMarcus Ware.
The remaining 12 finalists include DE Jarod Allen, DB Ronde Barber, DE-OLB Dwight Freeney, KR-WR Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, DB Albert Lewis, DB Darrelle Revis, WR Reggie Wayne (uncle of South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne), LB Patrick Willis and DB Darren Woodson.
Anderson, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds during his NFL career, is in his 10th year of eligibility for Pro Football HOF induction. He was a first-round pick (10th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1996 NFL Draft. He played for the Bengals from 1996-2007 and then spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens. He is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the game’s history. He was recently named to the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor.
Here is the biographical information on Anderson released by the Pro Football HOF along with the announcement of the finalists:
“Made an immediate impact as a rookie for the Bengals – named to the 1996 All-Rookie Team (PFWA) … Possessed not only the size a tackle needed to excel, but also the speed, strength and humility, allowing him to dominate at his position … Known as a strong run blocker and resilient pass blocker during the entirety of his 13-year tenure in the NFL … Considered an elite right tackle during his career and successfully held back such NFL sack leaders as Hall of Famers John Randle, Bruce Smith, Michael Strahan and Reggie White … Blocked for nine 1,000-yard rushers, as well as Corey Dillon’s two NFL record-breaking games: 246 yards for the rookie record and 278 yards for the all-time record that stood for nearly three years … Started in 184 of his 195 career games … First-team All-Pro honors from 2004-06; second-team All-Pro in 2003 … Received All-AFC recognition in 2005 and 2006 … Voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls – the 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 games … Received the Ed Block Courage Award in 2004.”
Ware, who was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys (11th overall), became one of the NFL’s greatest sack masters. He played for Dallas from 2005-13, then spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos before retiring after a 12-season NFL career at defensive end-linebacker.
Here is his bio from the Pro Football HOF press release:
“Entered the League in 2005 as an underdog with something to prove – started all 16 games at right outside linebacker and amassed 58 tackles and a team-best eight sacks … Led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, 2005-2012 … Led the NFL with 20 sacks (2008) and 15.5 sacks (2010) … Played on only one team with a losing record during his career and helped lead his teams to five playoff appearances … Started at weakside linebacker in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers, amassing three solo tackles and two assists, two sacks and four hits on the quarterback … Career stats: 138.5 sacks, intercepted three passes for 44 return yards and one touchdown and also returned two fumbles for touchdowns … Still holds the Cowboys career sacks record with 117 … Voted first-team All-Pro four times (2007-09, 2011); second-team All-Pro three times (2006, 2010, 2012) … Selected to nine Pro Bowls (2007-2013, 2015-16) … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.”
The list of finalists was trimmed down from a list of 28 semifinalists. The Class of 2023 will be announced on Feb. 9, three days prior to the Super Bowl, which will be played in Glendale, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.