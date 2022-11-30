Mobile’s Willie Anderson, who was added to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ring of Honor this season, is one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for induction as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Anderson, who played at Vigor High School and collegiately at Auburn, was considered one of the best right guards to ever play in the NFL. He spent all but one season with the Bengals and was added to the team’s Ring of Honor as one of two inductees in this year’s class, which was just the second class of inductees for the honor. Anderson was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in the Class of 2022.
Joining Anderson on the list of semifinalists is former Troy standout defensive end-outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware of the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos; former Alabama A&M linebacker-defensive end Robert Mathis of the Indianapolis Colts; and former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, uncle of South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne.
Also included on the list are Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Jahri Evans, London Fletcher, Dwight Freeney, James Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Albert Lewis, Darrelle Revis, Steve Smith Jr., Fred Taylor, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Ricky Watters, Vince Wilfork, Patrick Willis and Darren Woodson.
McBride flips to N.C. State
Cottage Hill Christian wide receiver-outside linebacker Kelvon McBride, who committed to Vanderbilt back in June, announced on Twitter last week he has decided to de-commit from the Commodores and has switched his commitment to North Carolina State following a recent recruiting visit. McBride, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-sport standout — he is also a member of the school’s basketball team and track program — made 76 tackles and collected an interception this past season. He also was used at wide receiver and occasionally as a Wildcat formation quarterback.
SHC’s Fairly earns all-region
Spring Hill College (SHC) senior Kassandra Fairly was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-South Region team, the organization announced last week. This marks the third time Fairly has received the honor in her SHC career; she was an AVCA All-America honorable mention last season as well. In her final season with the Badgers, Fairly led Spring Hill to its fourth consecutive Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship and NCAA Division II national tournament appearance. She ranked 12th nationally in hitting percentage (.389) and was named a first-team All-SIAC and all-tournament selection while leading the conference in kills with 369.
Also, Fairly and teammate Mikayla Boyer were recently named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team. It marked the second time Fairly has been named to the team and it is the first time Boyer has been named a member. Boyer led the Badgers’ defense with 586 digs this past season, giving her more than 1,000 digs for her SHC career.
Senior Bowl names Futures team
At the recent Turkey Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, where former Alabama standout Mark Barron handed out turkeys to families in the community for Thanksgiving and area youth football teams played in several games, the Reese’s Senior Bowl presented its Future Prospects team composed of high school seniors from the local area. The members of the team are considered some of the top prospects in the area.
The members of this year’s team included Blount’s Will Anderson, Mobile Christian’s Evan Blalock, UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock, St. Paul’s Christopher Bracy, Leroy’s Bryston Dixon, McGill-Toolen’s Anthony Eager, Alma Bryant’s Billy Gilmore, Theodore’s Will James, Cottage Hill Christian’s Kelvon McBride, Baldwin County’s Ky McNulty, Vigor’s Michael Towner, Cottage Hill Christian’s Tyler Thomas and Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas.
Shelton faring well on PGA Tour
Wilmer native Robby Shelton is making the most of his second stint on the PGA Tour. The former St. Paul’s and University of Alabama standout has made the cut in six of the seven tournaments he has played since rejoining the Tour in November. His most recent outing saw him finish tied for 10th place in the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. He turned in rounds of 68-70-65-65 to finish 14-under for the tournament. He is currently ranked No. 172 on the Official World Golf Rankings and No. 40 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
