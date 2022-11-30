Willie Anderson

Mobile’s Willie Anderson, who was added to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ring of Honor this season, is one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for induction as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Anderson, who played at Vigor High School and collegiately at Auburn, was considered one of the best right guards to ever play in the NFL. He spent all but one season with the Bengals and was added to the team’s Ring of Honor as one of two inductees in this year’s class, which was just the second class of inductees for the honor. Anderson was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in the Class of 2022.

Joining Anderson on the list of semifinalists is former Troy standout defensive end-outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware of the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos; former Alabama A&M linebacker-defensive end Robert Mathis of the Indianapolis Colts; and former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, uncle of South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne.

