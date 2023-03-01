Last season at Jacksonville State, Trevor Andrews struggled to find his place. He played only sparingly at the NCAA Division 1 program and wondered if his time would ever come. At season’s end, he considered his options and chose to return to his roots, transferring to the University of Mobile.
Andrews, an outfielder and pitcher, has obviously found a comfort zone with his new team. The senior is off to a stellar start, producing video game-type statistics through the Rams’ first 16 games. He is batting .522 with a slugging percentage of 1.152 and an on-base percentage of .600. The 6-foot-2 Andrews has eight home runs, five doubles and 24 hits and has scored 17 runs and driven in a whopping 34 runs already. The team has followed his lead and carries a 14-2 record into this weekend’s games.
“I felt comfortable the first day I walked on campus,” Andrews said. “I didn’t want anybody to think I was some big ego guy — I’m coming from Jacksonville State and I’m going to do this, this and this. I was just, ‘Hey guys, let’s win some games, let’s make this memorable.’
“I’ve lived here my whole life and a big part of it was my brother [Troy] played here and at the time Coach [Jon] Seymour was an assistant coach, and he had a big impact on my brother’s life. I knew the kind of person he was and the kind of coach he was. Also, my grandfather [Dale Andrews] is elderly and it’s a big thing to be able to stay home and have him come watch my games. That five-hour drive to Jacksonville was a lot.”
The short trip to Mike Jacobs Field has obviously been enjoyable for the entire Andrews family, as the baseball player has produced not only at the plate but defensively and on the mound. Seymour said he isn’t surprised by the numbers Andrews has produced nor in how he has seamlessly meshed with his new teammates.
“He’s really started off well and he’s found a place that has bought into him and who he is and he’s bought into himself,” Seymour said. “I’ve known him since he was a young kid. His brother played for us and I’ve recruited him a bunch of times trying to get him out here and now it’s worked out. One of the things I told him when he first got here was, ‘I believe in who you are as a player and just be that guy.’ He’s been able to do that and I think our roster being so local makes him feel comfortable because he knows a lot of these guys and that put him at ease. You can just see his confidence and when he’s out there there’s not a lot of press in him. He sees his opportunities and he’s really playing well.”
The former standout athlete at Theodore started his college baseball career at Coastal Alabama North in Monroeville before transferring to Jacksonville State. He had a decent season with the Gamecocks two years ago, but last season was not productive.
He’s certainly being productive so far this season.
“I’m just really glad we’re winning a lot,” Andrews said. “That’s all I really care about. I was mad that we broke the [win] streak and lost to Freed-Hardeman in the second game of the series. We let it get away from us, and then we lost the third game of the series. I just have great teammates, a great coaching staff and I give it all to them, really. … A really big part of [the fast start] is everybody in front of me is also having a lot of success. Everybody in the lineup is having success, so it really sets me up because you’re coming up with the bases loaded, like I have a bunch this year, and the pitcher can’t walk me and he has to give me a good pitch to hit. So I give that to them because they give me an opportunity to do what I do.”
Andrews described his team as “a brotherhood” noting everyone on the team plays for the others on the team and that approach has helped form a strong bond, which shows itself on the field and in the way they play.
“The biggest thing is I’ve grown everywhere I’ve been,” Andrews said. “A lot of things, when you get to the Division 1 level, turns to individual stuff — I have to do this to perform, I have to do this to play on the field, I have to do this to get on the field. Just coming back here, it really humbled me and brought me down to where I’m just like, let’s just play ball and win games and do whatever I can to help us win games and success will come.”
What has made the success even sweeter, Andrews said, is being able to play a game he loves in a place he feels comfortable.
“We could be talking about these for a few days,” he said when asked what he likes most about the game. “Really, everything. The brotherhood, the laughs, the memories and just being a kid and playing a game you love and having fun and winning ball games with people you love being around and people you love to play for.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
