Last season at Jacksonville State, Trevor Andrews struggled to find his place. He played only sparingly at the NCAA Division 1 program and wondered if his time would ever come. At season’s end, he considered his options and chose to return to his roots, transferring to the University of Mobile.

Andrews, an outfielder and pitcher, has obviously found a comfort zone with his new team. The senior is off to a stellar start, producing video game-type statistics through the Rams’ first 16 games. He is batting .522 with a slugging percentage of 1.152 and an on-base percentage of .600. The 6-foot-2 Andrews has eight home runs, five doubles and 24 hits and has scored 17 runs and driven in a whopping 34 runs already. The team has followed his lead and carries a 14-2 record into this weekend’s games.

