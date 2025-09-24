Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 24, 2025 @ 10:03 am
Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold returns to Norman Saturday at Auburn's starting QB
The major storyline of a game should never be the officiating. But when we reflect on Auburn’s 2025 visit to Norman, Okla., the refereeing will occupy way too much of the conversation.
Some incredibly important calls went against Auburn to help lead to the Tigers losing their SEC opener for a third straight year.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code.
Promotional Rates were found for your code.
Sorry, an error occurred.
do not remove
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.