With the recent hiring of Justin Hannah at Murphy, all the head football coach vacancies for schools in the Lagniappe coverage area — assuming there won’t be any changes prior to kickoff for the 2023 season — have been filled.
Six schools have hired new head coaches, with Hannah taking over at Murphy, Stacy Luker at Cottage Hill Christian, Steve Mask at Theodore, Ramon Nelson at Blount, David Faulkner at McGill-Toolen and Barrett Trotter at Bayside Academy. Outside the coverage area but within Mobile County, Citronelle also has a new head coach this season — Jason Rowell, who replaces Jason Barnett.
Last year, there were 11 new head coaches, and two of them — John McKenzie at Murphy and Josh Harris at Blount — did not return this season. McKenzie, who led Vigor to the Class 4A state championship in 2021, left Murphy to accept the head coaching job at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale, while Blount fired Harris.
Trotter, the former Auburn quarterback, takes over at Bayside where previous head coach Phil Lazenby roamed the sidelines for 16 seasons. Faulkner takes over for Norman Joseph, who was let go after two seasons at the school. Luker, head coach at Clarke County the previous two seasons, including a state championship year in 2021, takes over at Cottage Hill for Bobby Parrish, who recently announced his retirement. Nelson, offensive coordinator at Theodore last season and a former head coach at Satsuma, takes over at Blount and Mask, who was head coach at Pell City last year and led the St. Paul’s program for 10 seasons prior to that, takes the position at Theodore left vacant when Eric Collier left to join the South Alabama football staff in an off-the-field role.
In the past three seasons, there have been a total of 25 changes at head coaching positions in the area, including eight ahead of the 2021 season.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this year’s coaching changes is the fact four of the six programs are in Class 6A, Region 1, one of the most competitive regions in the area and the state. The nine-team region includes defending 6A state champion Saraland, along with St. Paul’s, Spanish Fort, Baldwin County and Robertsdale, as well as the schools with new coaches — Murphy, McGill-Toolen, Theodore and Blount.
“I do understand that I am in a tough region and I do accept the challenge,” new Murphy head coach Hannah said the day he was announced as the Panthers’ new coach. “I understand the football doesn’t change. … It’s still two jobs — run and tackle. I’m going to teach these student-athletes to run and tackle the best they can and we’ll try to win some football games.
“I’m excited about playing the Saralands and the Theodores. Those coaches are going to make me a better coach and I’m sure playing against those talented players in the region will help make my players better players as well. So I accept the challenge and I’m excited about everyone just coming to the table and trying to get better as coaches and as players.”
In 6A, Region 1, Saraland’s Jeff Kelly is the dean of coaches, having spent the past 12 seasons at the school. No other coach in the region has more than four seasons at their respective school. Six of the region’s nine coaches will have just one season at their school or be in their first season at their school this year.
The obvious dean of coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area is Terry Curtis at UMS-Wright, who will be starting his 25th season with the Bulldogs this year. Kelly is next in line with 12, followed by Ronn Lee at St. Luke’s and Tim Carter at Fairhope with eight years each. Ronnie Cottrell at Mobile Christian and Kenny King at Daphne have been at their respective schools for seven seasons.
Collier at Theodore and Lazenby at Bayside Academy had been at those schools for at least 10 seasons before departing.
There are a lot of state championships and victories among the current roster of head coaches in the area. UMS-Wright’s Curtis is the winningest coach in state history with 348, having taken over the top spot last season. He also has eight state titles, all at UMS. Cottage Hill’s Luker has six state titles and 232 wins in the state of Alabama, with Theodore’s Mask having won 211 games and four state titles. Faith Academy head coach Jack French has more than 300 career victories and four state titles, the state championships won in Mississippi.
Orange Beach’s Jamey DuBose has won three state titles (Central-Phenix City, Prattville), while Saraland’s Kelly, Gulf Shores’ Mark Hudspeth (Winston, Miss., Academy), Scott Rials (South Montgomery Academy) and Mobile Christian’s Cottrell (A.P. Godby in Tallahassee, Fla) have one state title each.
Hudspeth has experience as a college head coach at Louisiana, North Alabama and Austin Peay, while Cottrell and Spanish Fort’s Chase Smith have been college assistant coaches. And St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers played quarterback in the NFL for 16 seasons and retired as one of the league’s all-time passing leaders.
Here is the lineup of head football coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area for the coming season, with the number of years at the school in parenthesis:
CLASS 7A, REGION 1
Deric Scott, Foley (3); Steve Normand, Baker (4); Tim Carter, Fairhope (8); Zach Golson, Mary G. Montgomery (1); Kenny King, Daphne (7); Bart Sessions, Alma Bryant (2); Rick Cauley, Davidson (4).
CLASS 6A, REGION 1
Jeff Kelly, Saraland (12); Ham Barnett, St. Paul’s (1); Chase Smith, Spanish Fort (1); Scott Rials, Baldwin County (3); Kyle Stanford, Robertsdale (4); Steve Mask, Theodore (new); Ramon Nelson, Blount (new); Justin Hannah, Murphy (new); David Faulkner, McGill-Toolen (new).
CLASS 5A, AREA 1
Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright (24); Mark Hudspeth, Gulf Shores (2); Jack French, Faith Academy (5); Antonio Coleman, Williamson (1); Markus Cook, Vigor (1); Lawrence Yelding, B.C. Rain (4); Nathan McDaniel, Elberta (3); Renardo Jackson, LeFlore (1).
CLASS 4A, REGION 1
Jamey DuBose, Orange Beach (1); Philip Rivers, St. Michael (1); Rodney Jordan, Satsuma (1).
CLASS 3A, REGION 1
Ronnie Cottrell, Mobile Christian (7).
CLASS 2A, REGION 1
Ronn Lee, St. Luke’s (8); C.J. Herring, Chickasaw (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.